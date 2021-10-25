Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 7 loss

The Chicago Bears suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which dropped Chicago to 3-4 on the season and reminded everyone this team is exactly what we thought they were.

There wasn’t a whole lot of good, with the exception of rookie running back Khalil Herbert, who cranked off 100 rushing yards against the NFL’s best run defense. And there was plenty of bad, including Justin Fields’ five turnovers, the offense managing just 3 points and Tom Brady scoring four — yes, four — touchdowns in his revenge game.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: D

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Just when you thought the Bears offense couldn’t get any worse than the 47 yard performance against the Browns. While Chicago mustered 311 total yards, including 143 yards on the ground, they only scored 3 points. To be fair, the only reason they scored 3 points was because Matt Nagy opted not to be blown out by going for a field goal instead of a touchdown down 14-0.

Justin Fields looked like a rookie in every sense of the word in Sunday’s loss, where he struggled protecting the football with five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles). While he certainly wasn’t helped by his offensive line or receivers, this game was a reminder that Fields is still learning on the job. There are going to be growing pains, but it’s hard not to be concerned that Nagy isn’t hindering his development.

The lone bright spot on offense was the play of rookie running back Khalil Herbert, who was impressive against the top-ranked Bucs run defense. Herbert had 18 carries for 100 yards (5.6 average) and added five receptions for 33 yards. It was the first time the Bucs allowed a 100-yard rusher this season for a team allowing 54 rushing yards per game. Herbert has earned himself the No. 2 job when David Montgomery returns from a knee sprain.

Defense: C-

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, the Bears’ 38-3 loss looks like a complete collapse on all phases. And while Chicago’s defense wasn’t their dominant selves, minus a couple of key starters, it didn’t help that the Bucs started on the Bears’ 32, 35, 40 and 48 yard lines on four of their first-half touchdown drives.

Despite that, Chicago failed to do what they’ve done best this season, which is get to the quarterback. The Bears led the NFL with 20 sacks entering this game, but they failed to get to Tom Brady — or later Blaine Gabbert — once. Getting pressure on Brady was always the key to containing the Bucs offense, and Chicago failed to put any sort of pressure on him and let Brady pick apart the Bears’ secondary.

There were some encouraging performances on defense, including linebacker Roquan Smith, who tallied a team-high 13 tackles, and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who made some plays in place of an injured Tashaun Gipson. But the Bears have also faced some of the game’s best wideouts over the last couple of weeks, where Jaylon Johnson has had some learning moments.

Special Teams: A

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

For what it’s worth, if not for kicker Cairo Santos — and head coach Matt Nagy opting to go for a field goal down 14 — the Bears would’ve been shutout against the Bucs.

Jakeem Grant, who’s shown a knack for picking up some decent gains on returns, only had two punt returns for 13 yards. Every kickoff was a touchback, and Grant didn’t have a chance to give the offense good field position. Pat O’Donnell had more punts than the Bears had points, booting four punts for 140 yards for a 40-yars average.

Coaching: D-

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is the game that could ultimately spell Matt Nagy’s doom. While it might not happen this week, Nagy’s time in Chicago appears all but done. This was one of those losses — seen in front of most of the country, mind you — that makes a team the laughing stock of the NFL. And that’s counting the winless Lions, who have become endearing for their fight.

The Bears aren’t going to go anywhere so long as Nagy is in charge. With the exception of a magical 2018 season that appeared to be a fluke, we’ve seen what Nagy’s team truly is over the last three seasons, and it’s a complete disappointment with enough wins over mediocre teams to keep his job safe.

With 10 games left this season — and several other great teams on the schedule — things could certainly get worse from here. But this is a loss the McCaskeys should remember following Week 18 when they ultimately make the decision whether to keep or move on from Nagy.