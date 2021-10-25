CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 7 loss

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5bGz_0cc1FDjH00

The Chicago Bears suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which dropped Chicago to 3-4 on the season and reminded everyone this team is exactly what we thought they were.

There wasn’t a whole lot of good, with the exception of rookie running back Khalil Herbert, who cranked off 100 rushing yards against the NFL’s best run defense. And there was plenty of bad, including Justin Fields’ five turnovers, the offense managing just 3 points and Tom Brady scoring four — yes, four — touchdowns in his revenge game.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Bears in this loss.

Offense: D

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PncpA_0cc1FDjH00
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Just when you thought the Bears offense couldn’t get any worse than the 47 yard performance against the Browns. While Chicago mustered 311 total yards, including 143 yards on the ground, they only scored 3 points. To be fair, the only reason they scored 3 points was because Matt Nagy opted not to be blown out by going for a field goal instead of a touchdown down 14-0.

Justin Fields looked like a rookie in every sense of the word in Sunday’s loss, where he struggled protecting the football with five turnovers (three interceptions and two fumbles). While he certainly wasn’t helped by his offensive line or receivers, this game was a reminder that Fields is still learning on the job. There are going to be growing pains, but it’s hard not to be concerned that Nagy isn’t hindering his development.

The lone bright spot on offense was the play of rookie running back Khalil Herbert, who was impressive against the top-ranked Bucs run defense. Herbert had 18 carries for 100 yards (5.6 average) and added five receptions for 33 yards. It was the first time the Bucs allowed a 100-yard rusher this season for a team allowing 54 rushing yards per game. Herbert has earned himself the No. 2 job when David Montgomery returns from a knee sprain.

Defense: C-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9JXT_0cc1FDjH00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, the Bears’ 38-3 loss looks like a complete collapse on all phases. And while Chicago’s defense wasn’t their dominant selves, minus a couple of key starters, it didn’t help that the Bucs started on the Bears’ 32, 35, 40 and 48 yard lines on four of their first-half touchdown drives.

Despite that, Chicago failed to do what they’ve done best this season, which is get to the quarterback. The Bears led the NFL with 20 sacks entering this game, but they failed to get to Tom Brady — or later Blaine Gabbert — once. Getting pressure on Brady was always the key to containing the Bucs offense, and Chicago failed to put any sort of pressure on him and let Brady pick apart the Bears’ secondary.

There were some encouraging performances on defense, including linebacker Roquan Smith, who tallied a team-high 13 tackles, and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who made some plays in place of an injured Tashaun Gipson. But the Bears have also faced some of the game’s best wideouts over the last couple of weeks, where Jaylon Johnson has had some learning moments.

Special Teams: A

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411qCf_0cc1FDjH00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

For what it’s worth, if not for kicker Cairo Santos — and head coach Matt Nagy opting to go for a field goal down 14 — the Bears would’ve been shutout against the Bucs.

Jakeem Grant, who’s shown a knack for picking up some decent gains on returns, only had two punt returns for 13 yards. Every kickoff was a touchback, and Grant didn’t have a chance to give the offense good field position. Pat O’Donnell had more punts than the Bears had points, booting four punts for 140 yards for a 40-yars average.

Coaching: D-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aZ8L_0cc1FDjH00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

This is the game that could ultimately spell Matt Nagy’s doom. While it might not happen this week, Nagy’s time in Chicago appears all but done. This was one of those losses — seen in front of most of the country, mind you — that makes a team the laughing stock of the NFL. And that’s counting the winless Lions, who have become endearing for their fight.

The Bears aren’t going to go anywhere so long as Nagy is in charge. With the exception of a magical 2018 season that appeared to be a fluke, we’ve seen what Nagy’s team truly is over the last three seasons, and it’s a complete disappointment with enough wins over mediocre teams to keep his job safe.

With 10 games left this season — and several other great teams on the schedule — things could certainly get worse from here. But this is a loss the McCaskeys should remember following Week 18 when they ultimately make the decision whether to keep or move on from Nagy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 1 Thing He Dislikes About Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Browns#Fields#Bucs
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears’ COVID-19 absences — especially right tackle Elijah Wilkinson on an already thin offensive line — prove costly in their Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields saw right tackle Elijah Wilkinson studying film in the team hotel with offensive line coach Juan Castillo on Sunday morning. So Fields was caught off guard in the locker room at Raymond James Stadium when he heard Wilkinson wouldn’t be available for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he was going on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Week 7 recap: Justin Fields has 5 turnovers as the Chicago Bears are out of it early in a 38-3 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields threw three interceptions and committed five turnovers in a disastrous 38-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. A year after the Bears upset the Bucs when Tom Brady lost track of downs on the final drive, the Bears were the ones who left the rematch against the defending Super Bowl champions embarrassed. The Bucs ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: The struggles for Justin Fields and the offense were every bit as bad as they looked in the ‘all-encompassing’ Week 7 loss

If you win the coin toss and elect to take the ball with a stated desire of getting off to a fast start, then you best start fast. Especially against the reigning Super Bowl champions and an opposing offense led by the NFL’s all-time passing leader. The Chicago Bears had the best intentions coming out of the gates Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. But their opening series went ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Ryan Shazier Says Tom Brady’s Comment On Defensive Players Was ‘Ignorant’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Monday Night Football this week to have a little fun. He ended up hurting some feelings. The quarterback made a lighthearted comment — mostly in jest — about defensive players not being smart enough to play on offense. “Have you ever been in some of those defensive meeting rooms? I mean, you wonder why they play defense, and after about two minutes, you go, ‘Yup, they can never be an offensive player,'” Brady said. “So, you know, defense is kind of like a dog chasing a car, you know? Just get...
NFL
USA Today

Bear Necessities: The Morning After...the Bears' Week 6 loss vs. Packers

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears suffered a brutal defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Chicago has now lost five straight to Green Bay. While the Bears got off...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields shows some encouraging signs — but needs to cut down on the ‘Krenzels.’ Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

10 thoughts after the Green Bay Packers came to Soldier Field and won for the 11th time in their last 12 visits, playoffs included, defeating the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday afternoon. 1. If this season is all about the development of Justin Fields, there were some positives to take away from yet another loss to the rival that is most important to the McCaskey family and the fan base. Justin ...
NFL
Herald & Review

3 things we learned from the Chicago Bears on Tuesday

The Chicago Bears must quickly move past their loss to the Green Bay Packers to prepare for Sunday’s road game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are three things we learned Tuesday as Bears players and coaches got ready for their week of practice. 1. Alec...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
85K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy