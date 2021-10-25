Online Academy Registration

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams 12 Five Star Schools announced it will be closing for an entire day because of lack of staff. The school district made the announcement to families on Oct. 28. There will be no school for all students on Nov. 12. There also won’t be school on Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, which is per usual. (credit: CBS) “We have leaned on the flexibility of our staff and creative solutions so far this school year to minimize the impact of these shortages on student learning and activities. However, amidst these ongoing staffing challenges, this flexibility and creativity can often only...

ADAMS COUNTY, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO