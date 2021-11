Some of Halyna Hutchins' final words following the accidental shooting incident involving her, Alec Baldwin and "Rust" director Joel Souza have been revealed. Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the indie-western movie after Baldwin discharged a firearm that he was led to believe contained no live ammunition, according to a search warrant executed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office. She was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she was eventually pronounced dead.

