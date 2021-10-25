Google Pixel 6 Pro Preview

We like Google's battery-powered Nest Cam that works indoors or outside, but at $179.99, it's one of the pricier home security cameras out there. Although it isn't quite as versatile, the Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) offers many of the same features for $99.99. Easy to set up and manage, the indoor Nest Cam delivers sharp 1080p video, accurately detects motion, and can distinguish between motion from people, animals, and cars. However, to use the camera's face recognition feature and view video that's more than three hours old, you must subscribe to a paid Nest Aware plan. For around $40 less, our Editors’ Choice winner, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt P24, offers local and cloud storage options, 2K video, and mechanical pan and tilt controls, making it a better buy if your home doesn't already run on Google.
