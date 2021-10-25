CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 6 Pro Preview

PC Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Pixel 6 Pro (starting at $899) is the company’s most ambitious smartphone to date, and a major improvement over last year’s Pixel 5. Despite being a bit boring, the Pixel 5 was the right phone for the moment; it had an incredible (but aging) camera stack, it performed well,...

notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 6 Pro announced with massive upgrades from previous Google Pixel flagship smartphones

Google has launched the Pixel 6 Pro, its latest and greatest flagship smartphone. As expected, the handset represents a big step up from last year's Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4 XL, arguably Google's last flagship smartphone. Those pair have 90 Hz displays, but the Pixel 6 Pro relies on a 120 Hz panel, keeping it in line with the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S21 series.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official: The first true flagship Pixel

(Pocket-lint) - Google has officially announced the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, its new flagship-level devices looking to entice Android users and Google fans to the Pixel banner. Google has been offering Pixel devices since 2016. Often highly praised for the camera performance, this family of phones has...
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

Google Launches the Photography-Focused Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were two of the most leaked smartphones of 2021, and now everyone officially knows what to expect from both devices and their new cameras. After a ho-hum iterative update last year with the Pixel 5, consistent leaks pointed to not only a newer look, but also entirely different camera modules for the Pixel 6 lineup, suggesting the company is taking a shot at trying to be the best in the business. Google confirmed today much of what was previously revealed.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official with attractive features and price

At today’s Google Pixel Fall Event, the company finally unveiled the much anticipated Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship devices. The new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices arrive with the company’s own Tensor chipset and bring several upgrades, enhancements, and improvements over the build quality, software features, camera, and much more.
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 Review

We're always happy to see an elegant ultraportable laptop for under $1,000, especially if it has convenient HDMI and USB Type-A ports as well as USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, unlike the class-leading Dell XPS 13. The 13.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Book Pro ($974.99 as tested) not only checks those boxes but boasts a spiffy AMOLED screen like those of Samsung's smartphones, all in a feather-light 1.96-pound package. So why doesn't this review bear our Editors' Choice award insignia? Because the Galaxy Book Pro base model is also the maxed-out model, with 8GB of memory and a 256GB solid-state drive when multitaskers look for double those amounts, especially in this price range. It's a sleek, tempting choice for everyday Microsoft Office and online work, but power users will want something more configurable.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

InVision Freehand Review

Whiteboard apps offer people a way to virtually brainstorm, collect, and sort through ideas, whether on their own or with a group. They're a subcategory of collaboration apps that help make remote work immensely better and more productive. There often isn't much differentiation among whiteboard apps, but InVision Freehand is a little different. As the name perhaps implies, Freehand is focused on letting you draw, sketch, and otherwise design freehand.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Editors' Note: There is a new version of the AirPods available. Check out our review of the Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)Apple AirPods (3rd Generation). The second-generation AirPods are still being sold, for a lower price of $129. Our most recent review from March 29, 2019 is below. Apple didn't invent...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Google Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) Review

We like Google's battery-powered Nest Cam that works indoors or outside, but at $179.99, it's one of the pricier home security cameras out there. Although it isn't quite as versatile, the Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) offers many of the same features for $99.99. Easy to set up and manage, the indoor Nest Cam delivers sharp 1080p video, accurately detects motion, and can distinguish between motion from people, animals, and cars. However, to use the camera's face recognition feature and view video that's more than three hours old, you must subscribe to a paid Nest Aware plan. For around $40 less, our Editors’ Choice winner, the Eufy Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt P24, offers local and cloud storage options, 2K video, and mechanical pan and tilt controls, making it a better buy if your home doesn't already run on Google.
ELECTRONICS

