Cell Phones

A Week With the Google Pixel 6 Pro

By Kellen
droid-life.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We are free to talk about the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro starting today, so prepare yourselves for a wave of content. There is a lot to talk about with these phones, if they live...

www.droid-life.com

Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
Roxana Anton

WhatsApp Will Disappear Starting November: the List of Devices

It's probably not a secret anymore that the famous company is going to "retire", starting November 1st. This is not a short-notice notification, as the messagery company had already announced it, since last year (2020). WhatsApp is not going to work for certain smartphones anymore.
Phone Arena

Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do. These codes can save you time when it comes to looking for information or...
#Google Pixel#Android#Google Tensor
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel 6 Pro announced with massive upgrades from previous Google Pixel flagship smartphones

Google has launched the Pixel 6 Pro, its latest and greatest flagship smartphone. As expected, the handset represents a big step up from last year's Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4 XL, arguably Google's last flagship smartphone. Those pair have 90 Hz displays, but the Pixel 6 Pro relies on a 120 Hz panel, keeping it in line with the iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S21 series.
Android Police

The Pixel 6 Pro may be the first flagship phone Google actually believes in

Yesterday, Google spent nearly an hour streaming a phone launch that, for all intents and purposes, could have been over in two minutes. The company had been teasing its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for months, going so far as to pre-announce them in June and then stick dummy units in store windows. Over the past few weeks, we'd seen almost every aspect of the phone leak down to its key features, spec sheet, and upcoming accessories. Rick Osterloh, Google's head of hardware, could have walked across the room, plopped the two devices down on a table and said, "You know what these are, go buy them," and for many of us the impact would have been similar.
BGR.com

Best phone plans in 2021: T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and more

Getting the best phone plan for your needs can be tricky. All three of the major carriers in the U.S. market their plans so heavily, that it can be tricky to know which plan is actually the best. That’s not to mention the fact that there are dozens of MVNO carriers in the country that use the big networks, and often offer lower prices. But at what cost? There are a number of things to consider before you sign up for a new phone plan. Perhaps the first you’ll need to consider is your location, and where you plan on using the...
SamMobile

The Google Pixel 6 Pro price may give Samsung sleepless nights

There’s a lot to look forward to this week. Samsung has an Unpacked Part 2 event confirmed for October 20. It may launch new color options for its foldables and possibly new fashion collaborations for its wearables. Samsung’s event comes a day after Google’s launch event for the Pixel 6...
droid-life.com

Google Announces Android 12L for Tablets and Foldables

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The Android Dev Summit kicked off today, bringing with it a big announcement from Google and the future of Android on large screened devices. Please, my friends, welcome in Android 12L, the version of Android for tablets and foldables with some specific features and design guidelines.
BGR.com

iPhone 13 Pro video shows off the most mind-blowing camera feature

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: LG OLED C1 TV, $12 bed pillows, $45 soundbar, more The team at Apple Experiments has released a new video. This time the team puts the Apple iPhone 13 Pro to the test, including using the Cinematic Mode to capture some cool space scenes. On Thursday, Apple posted a new video to its YouTube channel. In the video, the team showcases several shots created with the iPhone 13 Pro and practical effects. The video focuses heavily on the camera features that the iPhone 13 Pro brings to the table. These features include more...
droid-life.com

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Don’t Have Face Unlock

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. In the lead-up to the full reveal of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, one of the retail listings that leaked gave us the impression that Google’s new phones would support both fingerprint and face unlock options. In an image showcasing the new “Security” page of Pixel phones with Android 12, a section labeled “Face and Fingerprint Unlock” could be seen and had us excited to have multiple options to get past the lockscreen. However, now that both phones are here, we have the unfortunate pleasure of telling you that face unlock did not make the cut.
droid-life.com

Google’s Weather Widget Grows to 4×2 to Show Hourly Forecasts

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. On the day that Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, they pushed an update to the Google app that gave us the two Material You weather widgets we’ve been impatiently tapping our fingers over for weeks. Now today, Google has pushed another update that introduces a tweak to one of the widgets that offers more information in a bigger size.
droid-life.com

Samsung Takes Us on a Tour of One UI 4 and Android 12

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Samsung has been testing One UI 4 and Android 12 in beta on the Galaxy S21 for several weeks now and through a couple of early updates, has already introduced new features not found in the original beta. Today, Samsung posted a two part video series to show all that’s new, in case you haven’t been following their progress.
droid-life.com

What Would You Prefer, Pixel Tablet or Pixel Foldable?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. With Android 12L getting detailed this morning, designed to take advantage of larger screens found on tablets and foldables, we’re left wondering when we can expect new hardware from Google. It’s funny, I know, we get the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this week, but what can I say, we love new-new stuff.
droid-life.com

Pixel 6 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Cameras: Pick Your King

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We are closing in on it being time for our reviews of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but we have one more camera comparison to share with you. I’ve been using both the Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro since getting Google’s newest phone and was able to take several similar-situation shots to help us figure out who is the current king of smartphone cameras.
droid-life.com

Grab the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s First Factory Images

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google took a usual step today by releasing both the factory image and OTA files for its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. They tend to do this as phones launch, giving users who like to tinker a way to fix their phones should they tinker too much.
