In a recently translated Famitsu column, Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai reveals how the highly requested Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise came to be in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. As we already know, Sora was the most requested new character in the Fighter Ballot, however, Mr. Sakurai thought it was going to be near on impossible to get Disney to agree to feature the lovable character in Smash Bros. Mr. Sakurai said that the key chance came when he was invited to a certain awards venue where he was given the chance to meet with a Disney representative.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO