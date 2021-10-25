CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro: First 10 Things To Do!

By Kellen
droid-life.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. You’ve seen enough initial reviews and are now looking forward to your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro pre-order arriving in a couple of days. There is only so much you can read about Tensor and...

www.droid-life.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Here are seven secret iPhone codes that could come in handy

Did you know that Apple has endowed the iPhone with seven secret codes? Of course not, or else they wouldn't be secret. The Sun released a list of these secret codes describing exactly what they do. These codes can save you time when it comes to looking for information or...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Google Assistant#Android#Tensor
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best Black Friday Deals of 2021 Have Just Begun — And It Isn’t Even Halloween

Table of Contents Amazon Black Friday Deals Gap Black Friday Deals Walmart Black Friday Deals Best Buy Black Friday Deals This year the line between Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week have blurred together once again. And this year, we’re already seeing deals from a number of online retailers tackle the world of online shopping earlier than ever. And it isn’t even Halloween yet! With so many retailers launching early Black Friday deals this year, we have to wonder — why? Well, there have been a number of supply chain-related issues across the globe that might possibly affect Black Friday, as well as Christmas shopping...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Hurry over to Walmart and buy this 27-inch monitor right now

Are you on the hunt for Black Friday monitor deals to complete your work-from-home setup? Then you should have a few things on your checklist. You need a large panel that lets you see all of your most important windows, good connectivity through HDMI, and, most importantly, a way to reduce eye strain throughout the workday. Fortunately, there’s an affordable, professional monitor out there with all of these features that’s on sale right now. One of Walmart’s early best Black Friday deals is this HP 27-inch monitor that you can pick up for just $175. That’s a discount of $25 from the original price of $200. You can find out more about one of our favorite tech Walmart Black Friday deals below.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
CELL PHONES
droid-life.com

Watch Google Announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Right Here

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Today’s the day, after weeks and months of leaks, that Google will fully unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If you haven’t been following because you love surprises, we essentially know everything about these devices. We know what they look like, we know the majority of specs, and we think we may even know the pricing. There isn’t much for Google to announce, but dammit, it’s still fun.
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

Google officially unveils the Pixel 6/6 Pro pricing and availability

After months of anticipation, teases, and leaks, Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Android smartphones, alongside pricing and availability. This year, Google is setting apart the Pixel 6 from previous Pixel smartphones by using state-of-the-art hardware and their own Google Tensor smartphone chip. The chip uses AI and machine learning models to power all sorts of new experiences on the Pixel smartphone. By doing so, the tech giant is hoping the Pixel 6 will personalize to you, making it uniquely yours.
NFL
ephotozine.com

Google Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Announced With Upgraded Cameras

Google has confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 and Google 6 Pro smartphones will be available in the USA from 28 October 28 priced at $599 and $899, respectively. The Google Pixel 6 and Google 6 Pro both feature a new design that has a distinctive matt black metal camera band that sits boldly against the smartphone's body which is made with a polished metal unibody and transitions into curved glass.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Android and iOS champions do battle

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has been announced, and inevitably the first comparison that’s going to be made is with Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max. The parallels are obvious. These are the super-sized representatives of the two major smartphone platforms, Android and iOS. They’re also both stylish premium devices with outstanding camera systems and bespoke processing power.
CELL PHONES
petapixel.com

Google Launches the Photography-Focused Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were two of the most leaked smartphones of 2021, and now everyone officially knows what to expect from both devices and their new cameras. After a ho-hum iterative update last year with the Pixel 5, consistent leaks pointed to not only a newer look, but also entirely different camera modules for the Pixel 6 lineup, suggesting the company is taking a shot at trying to be the best in the business. Google confirmed today much of what was previously revealed.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy