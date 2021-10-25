CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Help Steer IAC Policies in the Right Direction: Join a Committee

idcounties.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time when county elected officials can choose to participate in IAC steering committees for the coming year. IAC members should have received an email with an invitation to sign up for up to two of the groups. Those currently serving on committees who would like to remain on theirs...

idcounties.org

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

Officials: COVID numbers moving in right direction

MONTGOMERY — The number of Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 500 this week for the first time since mid-July. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lauderhill-fl.gov

Inverrary Steering Committee

Invites the Residents of Inverrary and the Homes of Inverrary to participate in the. Zoom or in person at City Hall (5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.) We are seeking Residents of the Inverrary Community (including the Homes of Inverrary) to participate in the Planning and Development of our Beloved and Historic Inverrary! You can participate in the following ways:
POLITICS
Seacoast Online

Letter: Join me in voting Chris Hartwell onto York Budget Committee

I’m writing in support of Chris Hartwell for Budget Committee. Chris is an intelligent, diligent, and thoughtful long-time York resident who has extensive volunteer experience and achievements across projects and purposes that matter to the town. She is honest and open minded with a professional background in finance and accounting that makes her well suited to the number crunching tasks of a Budget Committee member.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iac#Steering Committee#The Legislative Committee#The Governor S Office
idcounties.org

ADVANCING LEADERSHIP FOR NEWLY ELECTED COUNTY OFFICIALS

As a newly elected official, you know the importance of your work and the work of county leaders. You also know the stark reality of needing to do more with less and to maintain alignment of your resources, supporting county employees, and encouraging your community to hang tough in this time of uncertainty. There is a lot at stake and the need for strong leadership is paramount. NACo recognizes this and has been helping elected officials like yourself and other county leaders across the country address the challenges of today and prepare what you will face tomorrow through professional development; specifically the NACo High Performance Leadership Academy (HPLA).
POLITICS
yourvalley.net

Carter: Complainer should join committee

Don’t you just love it when someone (“Fix is lean management for RCSCW,” Sun City Independent, Oct. 6, 2021) throws Jello at the wall, hoping some of it will stick? Right out of the chute, “The fact that the Recreation Centers of Sun City West is operated in a less than efficient manner has been well documented by many.” and exiting with, “There is a great deal of discontent in Sun City West about the issues outlined above and problems that have come to light in the recent past.”
SUN CITY, AZ
pasadenanow.com

Campaign Contribution Ordinance to Go to Legislative Policy Committee

Pasadena’s Campaign Contribution Ordinance will head next to the Council’s Legislative Policy Committee. That decision was made by the City Council Monday after nearly two dozen local residents voiced their disapproval on the item. “I am concerned about conflicts of interest that we have not addressed,’ said Michelle White. “I...
PASADENA, CA
swark.today

CARES Act Steering Committee to Meet Thursday

LITTLE ROCK – The CARES Act Steering Committee, created by Governor Asa Hutchinson to recommend the best use of federal COVID-19 aid, will meet at 4 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, October 28, 2021. This meeting will be livestreamed on the Governor’s YouTube Channel. The agenda and associated documents for the meeting...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
pasadenanow.com

Campaign Finance Limits to Come Back to Legislative Policy Committee for Another Round

With time running out, Legislative Policy Chair Steve Madison opted to bring a potential campaign finance reform ordinance back to the city council committee next month. The committee heard the item on Tuesday, but did not have substantive discussion on the matter due to Municipal Services Committee meeting that was scheduled to start at 4 p.m. immediately following legislative policy.
PASADENA, CA
sent-trib.com

Help committee on aging to keep providing extraordinary service

Why vote to renew the 0.7 mill Wood County Committee on Aging levy combined with an additional 0.3 mill?. Because this five-year levy will provide the nearly 30,000 county residents 60 and older with extraordinary services and opportunities at eight sites. The WCCOA has maintained excellent stewardship by renewal of...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Race theory education bill gets changes sponsors hope make it more ‘positive’

One of two bills currently in the Ohio legislature attempting to address “critical race theory” in schools has received some changes sponsors say are in response to criticism. In the last year, conservative activists and politicians have launched an attack on “critical race theory,” which generally is not taught at the K-12 level and is […] The post Race theory education bill gets changes sponsors hope make it more ‘positive’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
EDUCATION
Plumas County News

Plumas County is not moving in the right direction

While much of the state has seen a decline in the current surge of COVID-19 cases, Plumas County has moved in the opposite direction. Last week’s new case numbers, released by the Plumas County Public Health Agency, were the highest single week total since the pandemic began. In fact, the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
KWCH.com

Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas joins six other states in a lawsuit against a federal vaccine mandate. The suit is focused on the order from President Joe Biden that requires all businesses with federal contracts, or funding from the federal government, to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit seeks to invalidate that mandate. The mandate has led businesses with federal contracts like Wichita’s Spirit Aerosystems and Kansas colleges like Wichita State University, KU, and K-State to require employees to be vaccinated. Protests against mandated vaccinations have been present throughout the state.
WICHITA, KS
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

The 14th Amendment applies to all, including women

I see two problems with Sherif Girgis’s analysis in his Oct. 24 Sunday Opinion essay, “There is no middle ground. The court must overrule Roe.” One, Mr. Girgis focused entirely on the fetus. It contained not a word acknowledging that a pregnant woman is a human life worthy of dignity and preservation, a citizen with legal, constitutionally guaranteed rights.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy