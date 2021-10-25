CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wu-Tang Clan RPG reportedly in development for Xbox

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, here's something we didn't see coming: a new Wu-Tang Clan-themed game is reportedly in development for Xbox. Details of the game come from both Jez Corden at Windows Central and VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb. The reports suggest that a project under the codename 'Shaolin' is actually...

www.trueachievements.com

TVOvermind

The Top 10 Best GameCube Games Of All Time

The Gamecube is certainly the hidden gem of Nintendo’s history. Released in 2001, the Gamecube saw Nintendo embrace a more adult direction with games such as Resident Evil released on the system, alongside its more family-friendly titles such as Super Mario. The console went on to sell 22 million units and is remembered fondly by fans today. Here are the top 10 best Gamecube games of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Xbox-Exclusive Wu-Tang Clan RPG is in the Works at Brass Lion Entertainment – Rumour

Microsoft has a lot of games that are confirmed to be in development at its first party studios right now, with more in the works as second party-developed Xbox exclusives as well. Leaks have mentioned some interesting projects in that latter group, including the likes of IO Interactive and Kojima Productions, and now details may have potentially emerged on another new project.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Project Shaolin: Xbox may be working on a Wu-Tang themed action RPG led by BrassLion Entertainment

Recently, a large data base leak from NVIDIA gave us a wealth of new codenames for potential and "speculative" upcoming games from various publishing partners. Some of those codenames revealed lined up with other rumors I'd previously heard, including the likes of Project Indus, which appears to be a 4X strategy game project led by Oxide, coming to Xbox and PC some time in the future. Thanks to Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat, we may have uncovered yet another upcoming Xbox Global Publishing partner project.
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Jeff Grubb
NME

Xbox may be working on a Wu-Tang Clan themed RPG called ‘Shaolin’

Xbox is allegedly working with Brass Lion Entertainment to create a Wu-Tang Clan themed game, currently called Shaolin. According to Windows Central – and verified by journalist Jeff Grub – Xbox is reportedly working with Brass Lion Entertainment to create a Wu-Tang Clan themed action RPG. Speaking on GamesBeat Decides,...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

‘Wu-Tang Clan’ RPG in the works at Microsoft, it’s claimed

New studio Brass Lion Entertainment is currently developing an action RPG which will feature music from the Wu-Tang Clan, according to insiders. On the Xbox Two Podcast, Jez Corden, a journalist who has recently revealed information about other Microsoft projects, said that he had “heard back in July Microsoft is making a Wu-Tang game”.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Wu-Tang Clan themed RPG coming to Microsoft platforms, according to leak

A recent NVIDIA data leak may have lead to the discovery of a video game involving the Wu-Tang Clan. As reported by Windows Central, Project Shaolin is a third-person action RPG with melee-focused combat. The title by the newly formed Brass Lion Entertainment development studio also features co-op for up to four players and is planned to release on Xbox and PC with no release window.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Xbox is collaborating on a Wu-Tang themed action-RPG – report

According to industry insiders, Xbox is working with Brass Lion Entertainment to create a Wu-Tang Clan themed game which currently goes by the moniker 'Shaolin'. According to Windows Central – with extra verification coming in hot courtesy of journalist Jeff Grub – Xbox is reportedly working with developer Brass Lion Entertainment on a third-person RPG with four-player co-op and a focus on melee combat.
VIDEO GAMES
#Venturebeat#Brass Lion Entertainment#Mmo#Finnish#Mainframe Studios
trueachievements.com

UnDungeon joins Xbox Game Pass in November

Colourful pixel action RPG UnDungeon now has a release date, confirming it will arrive for Xbox Game Pass next month on November 18th. In UnDungeon, you need to restore order to every dimension after several multidimensional Earths collide in an event known as the Shift. Each dimension has its own God, who communicate through heralds. We play as one of these messengers, and join Herald's Undercover Bay (known as H.U.B.) The game spans multiple timelines and dimensions, and exploration and combat will be key. The combat system in particular sounds as though it'll be very in-depth — you can even implant different organs into the body of your herald, and if you're not careful, enemies will steal your healing items.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Xbox Insiders can now livestream to Twitch directly from the Guide

Microsoft has begun testing an integrated Twitch live streaming feature on Xbox consoles. Available to Xbox Insiders in the Alpha and Alpa Skip-Ahead rings, users will now be able to easily stream their games directly from the Xbox Guide. With the closure of Mixer last year, Xbox users have been...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

A Quiet Place video game announced

A game set in the universe of A Quiet Place has been announced. No platforms were confirmed, but the game is set to arrive sometime next year. There's very little information to go on from the game's site itself, which just warns that it will be a "terrifying new video game," and "an untold story of survival in the A Quiet Place universe." The announcement tweet refers to it as the "first official video game based on Paramount Pictures' terrifying blockbuster film franchise" — there have been two A Quiet Place movies, with the potential for a third and a spin-off, so there seems to be plenty of room for a separate game set in the same universe, even if it doesn't follow the movies. According to a statement picked up by IGN, the game is in development from Illogika and will be published by Saber Interactive.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Rumoured Wu-Tang RPG sounds like hip-hop Diablo

An action RPG inspired by the lore and music of the Wu-Tang Clan music group is reportedly in development for Xbox. That information comes from the Xbox Two podcast, having been verified on the GamesBeat podcast by reporter Jeff Grubb. On Xbox Two, host Jez Corden told viewers that "it does seem that there is a Wu-Tang Clan game in development that uses Wu-Tang Clan lore."
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
trueachievements.com

Xbox Gameplay Chart: Back 4 Blood still in top spot

Our latest Xbox Gameplay Chart shows Back 4 Blood still in the top spot; an impressive feat, given that nothing usually gets past Modern Warfare and Fortnite. Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending October 24th, 2021. PositionGamePublisherLast week. 8. Destiny 2Bungie8. 10. ROBLOXRoblox10. 23.
FIFA
trueachievements.com

Doom Eternal's latest update adds Horde Mode

Update 6.66 has arrived as the biggest free update Doom Eternal has yet had, with a single-player Horde Mode, new Master Levels, and more. "Compete for the highest score by battling wave after wave of demons across three Missions from Doom Eternal and The Ancient Gods – Parts One and Two in this challenging new single player game mode," Bethesda explains. "You’ll need to keep your wits about you and your skill sharp." You start with three extra lives and a Combat Shotgun, unlocking a new random weapon for each time you complete an Arena Round. Each Horde Mode mission has an Arena Round with waves of enemies, a Blitz Round, where you'll be timed to kill as many demons as possible, and a Traversal Round with a traversal puzzle, where you have to collect as many coins as possible. There are also two optional bonus rounds: the Coin Round, where you again have to collect as many coins as possible within the time limit, and the Bonus Blitz Round, which features Super Heavy demons.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Project Wingman joins Xbox Game Pass for console [updated]

Update: After a bit of a delay, the achievement list is now live! Project Wingman has 40 achievements, which you can view here. Original story: Xbox Game Pass has seen several titles added to the service today, but one we didn't see coming was Project Wingman, which is now available through Game Pass on consoles. Strangely, it doesn't look like Project Wingman supports achievements, which is a bit odd for a consoles Game Pass title.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Shadow Warrior 3 delayed to 2022

Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hogs have announced that Shadow Warrior 3 has been delayed into 2022. Shadow Warrior 3 was due to launch in 2021, but as Devolver Digital explains on Twitter, "Shadow Warrior 3 needs a bit more time to sharpen its blades." A new release date wasn't given other than the vague "early" 2022 window, but Flying Wild Hogs says an exact date will be announced soon, along with more details on the game.
VIDEO GAMES

