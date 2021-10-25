New Wu-Tang Clan RPG reportedly in development for Xbox

Update 6.66 has arrived as the biggest free update Doom Eternal has yet had, with a single-player Horde Mode, new Master Levels, and more. "Compete for the highest score by battling wave after wave of demons across three Missions from Doom Eternal and The Ancient Gods – Parts One and Two in this challenging new single player game mode," Bethesda explains. "You’ll need to keep your wits about you and your skill sharp." You start with three extra lives and a Combat Shotgun, unlocking a new random weapon for each time you complete an Arena Round. Each Horde Mode mission has an Arena Round with waves of enemies, a Blitz Round, where you'll be timed to kill as many demons as possible, and a Traversal Round with a traversal puzzle, where you have to collect as many coins as possible. There are also two optional bonus rounds: the Coin Round, where you again have to collect as many coins as possible within the time limit, and the Bonus Blitz Round, which features Super Heavy demons.

