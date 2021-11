Walt Disney Imagineering has announced via the Disney Parks Blog that some Marvel favorites will be starring in the new Marvel Dining Adventure Avengers: Quantum Encounter on the new Disney Wish Cruise Ship. The show will star Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lily’s The Wasp as they present some of the world’s most foremost superhero technology from Pym Tech. However, when Ultron and his army of robot sentries show up to take this new technology, Ant-an and The Wasp will have to team up with Captain America, Captain Marvel, and the diners to fight back. Imagineer Danny Handke also hints that one more hero will make a surprise appearance during the show, but that it won’t be revealed until a later date.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO