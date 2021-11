The S&P 500 had a very strong month in October, bouncing from a major uptrend line. This is a very bullish sign, especially as the first candlestick of the month was a hammer. It was preceded by another hammer, and the fact that we had everything line up at the same time to go higher is a good look. The market closed out the month of October threatening the 4600 level, but at the end of the day this is just another large, round, psychologically significant figure that will be blown past. Because of this, the market is likely to see that as only a temporary barrier, but one that eventually ends up in the rearview mirror.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO