Abilene High School celebrates Seniors Night

With large smiles and tearing eyes, parents waited at the end of Abilene High School’s track at 6:15 p.m. on Friday to share another senior year memory with their child.

A tradition at AHS, Senior Night celebrates those senior students that participate in extracurriculars including sports and band. Before the Abilene vs. Wamego game at home, AHS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Will Burton announced the names being honored.

“Senior night in Abilene is just our way of saying thank you for the time, energy and efforts and the sharing of their talents that these young people have done with us and for us,” Burton said. “Also, thank the parents for allowing their children to participate in extracurricular activities and realizing the importance that they play in a total educational experience.”

While waiting for their turn to walk, parents shared their feelings about Senior Night and walking with their senior.

“Bittersweet, I played here, he played here and watching him be out there brings back a lot of memories for me being on the field and just the love for the game,” Brant Taplin, father of Carter Taplin said. “I coached him, you know, in fourth, fifth, sixth grade watching him grow up and just seeing how he’s matured as a senior and just being part of this tema. This new facility we have it’s just a special time and just a sad time. He’s a senior and it’s the last game at home, but it all comes to an end sooner or later and I’m just proud of him for playing and being part of the team.”

“That high school is over and is getting closer to over, see I’m getting all teared up,” Michael Webb, father of Vincent Webb said. “It’s close to that time that they’re moving on with their lives and it’s a sad reminder.”

2021 - 22 Fall Senior Recognition

Football:

Isaac Barbieri

Kaleb Becker

Lyndsey Buechman

Lucas DeDonder

Zander Ehrich

Nathan Hartman

Addie Hasenback

Rowdy Kuntz

David Porter

Brenton Reiff

Ivan Rutz

Carter Taplin

Vincent Webb

Cooper Wildey

Football Cheer:

Amelia Arevalo

Arden Cathey

Jessa Howard

Kayce Reiff

Volleyball:

Joy Celemence

Jenna Hoerner

Emma Wildman

Cross Country:

Alice Bathurst

Allie Cross

Miquas Mazo

Aelyn Pecina

Toben Schwarz

Cooper Wuthnow

Girls Tennis:

Maddie Beswick

Bailey Woody

Musical:

Naomi Dannefer

Dylan Delay

Talon Penry

Maren Meneley

Eli Prater

Trevor Pratt

Jenna Tyler

Bailey Woody

Band:

Braden Adams

Avery Anguiano

Isaac Barbieri

Naomi Dannefer

Samantha Dewey

Rebecca Gale

Thurman Geissinger

Elise Ketcher

Maren Meneley

Josie Parks

Mason Reeves

Conner Rose

Jenna Tyler

Cayden West

Bailey Woody