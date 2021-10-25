Abilene High School celebrates Seniors Night
With large smiles and tearing eyes, parents waited at the end of Abilene High School’s track at 6:15 p.m. on Friday to share another senior year memory with their child.
A tradition at AHS, Senior Night celebrates those senior students that participate in extracurriculars including sports and band. Before the Abilene vs. Wamego game at home, AHS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Will Burton announced the names being honored.
“Senior night in Abilene is just our way of saying thank you for the time, energy and efforts and the sharing of their talents that these young people have done with us and for us,” Burton said. “Also, thank the parents for allowing their children to participate in extracurricular activities and realizing the importance that they play in a total educational experience.”
While waiting for their turn to walk, parents shared their feelings about Senior Night and walking with their senior.
“Bittersweet, I played here, he played here and watching him be out there brings back a lot of memories for me being on the field and just the love for the game,” Brant Taplin, father of Carter Taplin said. “I coached him, you know, in fourth, fifth, sixth grade watching him grow up and just seeing how he’s matured as a senior and just being part of this tema. This new facility we have it’s just a special time and just a sad time. He’s a senior and it’s the last game at home, but it all comes to an end sooner or later and I’m just proud of him for playing and being part of the team.”
“That high school is over and is getting closer to over, see I’m getting all teared up,” Michael Webb, father of Vincent Webb said. “It’s close to that time that they’re moving on with their lives and it’s a sad reminder.”
2021 - 22 Fall Senior Recognition
Football:
Isaac Barbieri
Kaleb Becker
Lyndsey Buechman
Lucas DeDonder
Zander Ehrich
Nathan Hartman
Addie Hasenback
Rowdy Kuntz
David Porter
Brenton Reiff
Ivan Rutz
Carter Taplin
Vincent Webb
Cooper Wildey
Football Cheer:
Amelia Arevalo
Arden Cathey
Jessa Howard
Kayce Reiff
Volleyball:
Joy Celemence
Jenna Hoerner
Emma Wildman
Cross Country:
Alice Bathurst
Allie Cross
Miquas Mazo
Aelyn Pecina
Toben Schwarz
Cooper Wuthnow
Girls Tennis:
Maddie Beswick
Bailey Woody
Musical:
Naomi Dannefer
Dylan Delay
Talon Penry
Maren Meneley
Eli Prater
Trevor Pratt
Jenna Tyler
Bailey Woody
Band:
Braden Adams
Avery Anguiano
Isaac Barbieri
Naomi Dannefer
Samantha Dewey
Rebecca Gale
Thurman Geissinger
Elise Ketcher
Maren Meneley
Josie Parks
Mason Reeves
Conner Rose
Jenna Tyler
Cayden West
Bailey Woody
