Larue Sheffield trial begins this week, jury selection underway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, the self-styled “Money Doctor,” was sentenced to three life sentences in prison — plus another 30 years behind bars — in Fort Worth Monday, Nov. 1. The sentences were a result of his guilty plea on August 31, 2021, to charges stemming from a Ponzi scheme he ran in Hurst that bilked senior citizens out of millions of dollars. Judge Elizabeth Beach sentenced Gallagher to life terms on three charges — securing the execution of a document by deception for an amount greater than $200,000, theft of property more than $300,000 and misapplication of...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO