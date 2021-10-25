CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Larue Sheffield trial begins this week, jury selection underway

douglasnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection in the Larue Sheffield trial has begun. Sheffield is accused of the murder of his wife, Edith Sheffield, who was killed in a house fire that took place on Jan. 18, 2013. Edith Sheffield’s body was found in...

douglasnow.com

NBC Chicago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins Monday With Jury Selection

NOTE: NBC Chicago will provide a live feed from the courtroom as available throughout the trial. Watch live in the player above. The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse kicks off Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven't already made up their minds about the man who shot three people, killing two, during a violent night of protests last year.
CHICAGO, IL
The Lima News

Death of Lima woman ruled a homicide

LIMA — The shooting death of a young Lima woman earlier this month has been ruled a homicide. The Allen County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Monday saying that the Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined the death of 23-year-old Ja’Kia Battle was neither accidental nor self-inflicted. The cause of death, according to the preliminary autopsy report, was a single gunshot wound to the chest.
LIMA, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Lima News

Trial in gang shooting halted by guilty plea

LIMA — Two days shy of his 27th birthday, Jamaree Allen took a deal from prosecutors Monday that will result in a prison sentence not to exceed 30 years. Potential jurors were being selected Monday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court prior to the start of Allen’s trial for participating in gang-related activities when the Lima man determined his own fate by pleading guilty.
LIMA, OH
Rocky Mount Telegram

Area gang member arrested on federal weapons, drug charges

A Rocky Mount man described by federal court records as a gang member was arrested Monday on drug trafficking and firearms charges stemming from a federal indictment and arrest warrant issued on April 7. According to court documents, Rocky Mount police found Charven Keivon Gorham, 28, in possession of marijuana...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
CBS DFW

Brandon Daniel, The Man Convicted Of Killing A Texas Police Officer, Found Dead In His Cell

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A man sentenced to death for the 2012 fatal shooting of a police officer at a Texas Wal-Mart store has been found dead in his cell, officials said. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said authorities are investigating the death of Brandon Daniel, 33, who was found dead Saturday. Officials say foul play doesn’t appear to be the cause.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

‘Money Doctor’ Sentenced To 3 Life Terms For Ripping Off North Texans In Ponzi Scheme

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –  William Neil “Doc” Gallagher, the self-styled “Money Doctor,” was sentenced to three life sentences in prison — plus another 30 years behind bars — in Fort Worth Monday, Nov. 1. The sentences were a result of his guilty plea on August 31, 2021, to charges stemming from a Ponzi scheme he ran in Hurst that bilked senior citizens out of millions of dollars. Judge Elizabeth Beach sentenced Gallagher to life terms on three charges — securing the execution of a document by deception for an amount greater than $200,000, theft of property more than $300,000 and misapplication of...
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fourth person reported missing from the Turley area

Turley, Okla. — Shannon Miller was last seen Oct. 19 and is person number 4 missing from the Turley area in this past month. His girlfriend, Shanna Ragan, left for work early that morning and when she returned home Miller was gone. The car he was driving was found by Ragan Oct. 21 at 106th Street North on the bridge over Bird Creek.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
arcamax.com

Jury selection underway in trial of 3 men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

Prosecutors and defense attorneys Monday began questioning the first group of 20 prospective jurors for a high-profile trial of three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man whose 2020 caught-on-video shooting in Georgia helped fuel a wave of protests against systemic racism. The session began shortly...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Jury selection set to begin in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death

Hundreds of people have been ordered to report for jury duty in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery. The slaying of the 25-year-old Black man on Feb. 23, 2020, sparked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WXIA 11 Alive

Watch Live: Jury selection begins in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Jury selection for the three men accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery begins Monday. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.
BRUNSWICK, GA

Comments / 0

