A software update could soon add range to earlier-production Audi E-Tron electric SUVs, but it won't be done over the air. Vehicles from model years 2019 and 2020—the first two model years of E-Tron production—can now get an update good for 12.4 miles of WLTP range, Audi said in a press release. Audi of America couldn't confirm timing for the update, or range figures on the EPA testing cycle, but would confirm that it is coming to the U.S.

CARS ・ 4 HOURS AGO