Joby Aviation is developing flying taxis with Uber and Boeing and wants to open its first “skyports” within three years. The “airports” will be places that act as a bus stop, but instead of taking a bus, a flying taxi will take you to your destination. “We want to install at least 200 operating ‘mini airports’ for these types of taxis within a few years, but in reality there should be more.”

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO