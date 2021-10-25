CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

Amid fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial...

www.ftimes.com

ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
Reuters

Facebook says it removed troll farm run by Nicaraguan government

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Facebook (FB.O) said on Monday that last month it removed a troll farm with more than 1,000 Facebook and Instagram accounts which it was said was run by the Nicaraguan government and the country's ruling party, the Sandinista National Liberation Front. The social media company said...
Reuters

Amazon seeks FCC approval to launch two Project Kuiper satellites by 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com’s satellite-internet Project Kuiper on Monday asked the U.S. Federal Communications Commission for approval to launch and operate two prototype satellites by the end of 2022. Amazon, which has pledged $10 billion to build a network of thousands of satellites, said the testing and demonstration launch is...
The Independent

An "eraser button"? Focused ideas could help bridle Big Tech

Break up Big Tech? How about shrinking the tech companies’ shield against liability in cases where the content they push to users causes harm? Or creating a new regulator to strictly oversee the industry?Those ideas have captured official attention in the U.S., Europe, U.K. and Australia as controversy has enveloped Facebook — which on Thursday renamed itself Meta — Google, Amazon and other giants. Revelations of deep-seated problems surfaced by former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, buttressed by a trove of internal company documents, have lent momentum to legislative and regulatory efforts. But while regulators are still considering major...
hillcountrynews

Facebook employees told to preserve documents amid scrutiny

Facebook Inc. has told employees to preserve company documents as the social media giant disclosed it’s coming under scrutiny over allegations that it misled investors and consumers about harms …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage,...
NWI.com

Amid fallout from charges that Facebook emphasizes profits over user safety, the company reported a 17% profit increase

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Amid fallout from charges that Facebook emphasizes profits over user safety, the company reported a 17% profit increase. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations. California. United States. North America. Watch...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TIME

The 5 Most Important Revelations From the 'Facebook Papers'

A more complete portrait of how Facebook was vividly aware of its harmful effects came to light Monday, both at Frances Haugen’s testimony in front of the British Parliament and via a series of reports based on internal documents she leaked, deemed “The Facebook Papers.” During the 2.5 hour question-and-answer, Haugen repeatedly said that Facebook puts “growth over safety,” particularly in developing areas of the world where the company does not have language or cultural expertise to regulate content without fostering division among users.
Nieman Lab

I’m in the consortium possessing the leaked Facebook documents. Let’s dissolve it.

On Monday, the consortium of news organizations tasked with combing through Frances Haugen’s Facebook documents expanded its ranks to include my small, independent newsletter, Big Technology. While it’s nice to be in this consortium — which includes the AP, The New York Times, The Atlantic, and others — I now believe it’s time to dissolve it.
Daily Mail

Facebook failed to act when users were swarmed with anti-vaccine comments because it was worried about profits, leaked documents claim

Leaked internal documents suggest that Facebook was slow to act when anti-vaccine misinformation spread on its platform, ignoring or delaying suggestions from its own team of experts on the issue. In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to...
Tv20detroit.com

Facebook paying fine to settle US lawsuit on discrimination

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department's allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees...
The Independent

US intelligence agencies do not expect to determine Covid origins

US intelligence agencies say that they will likely not have enough evidence to determine the origins of Covid-19. The details of their investigation into the provenance of the virus were documented in a paper issued by the Director of National Intelligence, the culmination of a 90-day review ordered by Joe Biden. According to The Associated Press, the participating intelligence agencies were in conflict over the origins of the virus, but noted that analysts did not believe Covid-19 was created as a bioweapon. Most of the agencies were in agreement that the virus was not genetically engineered. Chinese reluctance to...
