Breaking it Down with Brittney - La Nina

As of October 26 nothing had really changed regarding drought conditions as except for northeast Barton County, we aren’t even abnormally dry. This doesn’t include the rains after Tuesday so some areas should have improved. The six to ten-day outlook (November 2 to 6) indicates well-below normal temperatures (50% to 60% chance) and over ten degrees below normal and normal to above normal precipitation (40% to 50% chance). The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 4 to 10) indicates a normal to slightly below normal temperatures and the same for precipitation. Also there is a strong chance for hard freeze early this week.

KANSAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO