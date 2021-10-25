Breaking it Down with Brittney - La Nina

As of October 26 nothing had really changed regarding drought conditions as except for northeast Barton County, we aren’t even abnormally dry. This doesn’t include the rains after Tuesday so some areas should have improved. The six to ten-day outlook (November 2 to 6) indicates well-below normal temperatures (50% to 60% chance) and over ten degrees below normal and normal to above normal precipitation (40% to 50% chance). The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 4 to 10) indicates a normal to slightly below normal temperatures and the same for precipitation. Also there is a strong chance for hard freeze early this week.
A cold front has swept through earlier this morning, putting an end to the very warm and above average weather we've experienced for most of the fall so far. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s tonight with west winds around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Winds wills will be down in the upper 20s when we head out the door.
