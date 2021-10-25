CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shannon Sharpe: Melo was the reason for the Lakers win over Grizzlies I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-118 Sunday, giving the...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Aaron Rodgers yelling "I still own you" to Bears fans I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers scored in each of the final three quarters to help the Green Bay Packers win 24-14 against the Chicago Bears. The reigning MVP put the game out of reach with a rushing TD late. He wasn’t shy after scoring as microphones picked up him telling Chicago fans, 'I still own you!' Shannon Sharpe explains why he loves Rodgers' celebration.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Kyler Murray's endzone INT: A.J. Green should've known that ball was coming his way I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers made a statement last night by taking down Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Murray still had his shot to win the game with 15 seconds left abd the ball at the Packers 5-yard line, but a miscommunication with A.J. Green led to a game-sealing interception for Green Bay. Shannon Sharpe reacts to Murray's interception and breaks down Green's costly mistake in the final seconds of the ball game.
NFL
Field Gulls

DK Metcalf gets into Twitter spat with Shannon Sharpe over 4th quarter fumble

The Seattle Seahawks lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers largely due to a costly fumble by quarterback Geno Smith in the extra session. Seattle was pretty damn fortunate to even get to overtime after wide receiver DK Metcalf made a very risky decision to eschew going out of bounds to stop the clock, instead fighting for more yards (and perhaps looking for the end zone?) and fumbling with under 15 seconds to go. Freddie Swain was there to recover the ball in bounds, but the whole sequence screwed the Seahawks out of running any more plays other than the spike required to get the tying field goal off.
NFL
Lebron James
Carmelo Anthony
Shannon Sharpe: I trust that LeBron will figure out the Lakers’ issues despite loss to a depleted Warriors team I UNDISPUTED

The LA Lakers' opening night wasn't as smooth as they'd have liked. After leading for all three quarters, the wheels came off for LA in the fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors went on to win 121-114. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both had over 30 points, but Russell Westbrook finished with only eight points in his Lakers' debut. Meanwhile, Steph Curry finished with a triple-double despite calling his own play quote: 'trash.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Lakers' loss and discusses what this means for the purple and gold moving forward this season.
NBA
Complex

DK Metcalf and Shannon Sharpe Are Taking Shots at Each Other Over Late-Game Play on ‘Sunday Night Football’

DK Metcalf responded to criticism from Shannon Sharpe regarding a late-game decision he made during a game between the Seahawks and Steelers on Sunday. “What was D. K thinking? Why try to play hero in that situation?” Sharpe tweeted after Metcalf decided not to step out of bounds to stop the clock as the game was coming to an end, which some, including Sharpe, suggested was a bad move on his part.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kyrie Irving being left off NBA's Top 75 players list I UNDISPUTED

The NBA finished unveiling their list of the 75 greatest players in league history and Kevin Durant and James Harden were both included, but their teammate Kyrie Irving was not. Andre Iguodala wasn’t a fan of that decision and took to Twitter to post 'So y’all saying Kyrie Irving ain’t top 75? I agree… he's top 20 at least. Shannon Sharpe explains why he agrees with the list — 'Outside of LeBron, what has Kyrie done? If you base it on his resume, he's not a top 75 player.'
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Just because he hit a title winning shot?” Shannon Sharpe buries every discussion to include Kyrie Irving in NBA 75 Team

Undisputed has been one of NBA’s top talk shows where analysts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have discussed and analysed each and every theory. With the NBA 75 team being released to mark the 75th edition of the league, the greatest ever bunch of ‘75’ players had some notable active players missing. One of which was Kyrie Irving, who is an NBA Champion (2016). However Sahnnon Sharpe feels the exclusion of the former is absolutely right.
NBA
#The Los Angeles Lakers
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Tom Brady's comments on how defensive players are like 'dogs chasing cars' I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady appeared on Peyton and Eli Manning's simulcast of Monday Night Football, and cracked jokes with the two quarterbacks all evening. However, one comment of his got a big reaction both out of Peyton and Twitter during the game, calling defenders quote: 'dogs chasing cars.' Shannon Sharpe reacts to the quarterback's comments on Monday Night Football.
NFL
firstsportz.com

Shannon Sharpe Delivers Scathing Verdict On Russell Westbrook As Los Angeles Lakers Face Season’s First Game On The Road

The Los Angeles Lakers have so far been off to a sluggish start in the NBA 2021-22 season as they were thumped by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns in their two opening games. Despite Anthony Davis and LeBron James firing handsomely, Russell Westbrook was running short on gas and didn’t really manage to impose scintillating figures against a superior Warriors led by Stephen Curry.
NBA
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: 'Tom Brady cost Bucs the game. Period' ' UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady had a season-high 3 turnovers yesterday, including a pick-6 that sealed the victory for New Orleans as the Saints won 36-27. TB12 took responsibility for the loss, telling reporters about the final play quote 'I think I just threw it to the wrong guy. I had Mike Evans open. It cost us the game.' Shannon Sharpe explains why Brady deserves 90% of the blame for Bucs' loss.
NFL
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
Sports
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe explains why he's more worried about LeBron settling for jump shots than his shooting slump I UNDISPUTED

The LA Lakers got two wins this weekend to improve to 4-3 on the season. While Carmelo Anthony was on fire from three over the weekend, going 11-for-16, LeBron James had a couple of poor shooting nights, going a combined 1-for-16 from distance during the victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets. Shannon Sharpe explains why he's not concerned about LeBron's shooting struggles and advises how should he approach the new foul rules.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant gets called out by Eli Manning

It looks like we’re all about to be treated to a showdown between Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and New York Giants legend Eli Manning. The iconic NFL quarterback recently called out Durant for what could potentially be an intriguing turn of events. Before you get too excited, we need...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says People Who Talk About The GOAT Debate Didn’t See Wilt Chamberlain And Bill Russell Play: “It Affects Me In That It Makes Me See That People Don’t Have A Good Perspective.”

Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell are often credited with changing the NBA forever. The two historic players were part of the league during its early years and became defining stars for the NBA during the time they played in the league. Russell stayed with the Boston Celtics and led the...
