Shannon Sharpe: Melo was the reason for the Lakers win over Grizzlies I UNDISPUTED

The Seattle Seahawks lost in overtime to the Pittsburgh Steelers largely due to a costly fumble by quarterback Geno Smith in the extra session. Seattle was pretty damn fortunate to even get to overtime after wide receiver DK Metcalf made a very risky decision to eschew going out of bounds to stop the clock, instead fighting for more yards (and perhaps looking for the end zone?) and fumbling with under 15 seconds to go. Freddie Swain was there to recover the ball in bounds, but the whole sequence screwed the Seahawks out of running any more plays other than the spike required to get the tying field goal off.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO