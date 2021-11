Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had a big showing in the team's 31-3 blowout of the Houston Texans. It was a weird situation for Taylor, who only had 6 rushing yards heading into halftime. Coming out of the break, however, he was able to make a huge impact. Led by an 83-yard run - the longest of any player in the NFL so far in 2021 - he had one of the more dominant drives of the year.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO