Alabama football fans have two main questions about the Tennessee Vols. Neither question is, will the Alabama Crimson Tide win the game. One question is what to expect from the Vols’ offense under Josh Heupel. That Heupel depends on tempo is well known. Among SEC teams, only Ole Miss racks more offensive plays than Tennessee. Heupel has said in the past he wants his offenses to execute three-plus plays for every minute his team has the ball.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO