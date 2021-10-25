Chiefs snap counts: Josh Gordon's playtime going in wrong direction
The Kansas City Chiefs played a pretty even number of snaps on the offensive and defensive side of the ball this week. It’s a little surprising given the two giveaways by the offense, but the second half didn’t see the defense on the field quite as often.
What else can we learn from this week’s snap counts? Here’s a look at how the snaps played out in Week 7:
*Snap counts via NFL Game Statistics and Information System
Observations
- Demarcus Robinson led all Chiefs’ skill players with 57 total snaps. He was targeted four times, catching just one pass for seven yards.
- Meanwhile, in his fourth week with the team, Josh Gordon had his lowest snap total yet with just eight snaps played. It’s disappointing after Eric Bieniemy challenged the offensive coaching staff to do a better job getting him prepared to play. The problem here was that the Chiefs were playing from behind all day which means they were running a hurry-up style of offense. Gordon is not as familiar with the offense and hence, sidelined as a result.
- The Chiefs seem to be trending toward a 70-30 split in snaps at the running back position with Darrel Williams getting the majority of the snaps. With Kansas City playing from behind, they didn’t lean on the running game too frequently with just five carries all night.
- Noah Gray saw the second-most snaps by a tight end with 22 snaps against the Titans. He was targeted once catching a 4-yard pass. This comes one week after Jody Fortson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Blake Bell also returned from a back injury, only playing eight snaps.
- Nick Bolton led all Chiefs linebackers in snaps filling in for Anthony Hitchens at the MIKE linebacker position.
- Willie Gay Jr. played his highest snap total since returning from injury, a positive sign that he’s getting healthier and more comfortable on the field.
- Chris Jones played 39 snaps in his return from injury. Charvarius Ward reaggravated his quad injury at some point during the game, playing just 43 snaps on the day.
- Rashad Fenton continued to play a healthy dose of snaps, but Mike Hughes was relegated to a rotational role with Charvarius Ward back in the lineup for Kansas City. Hughes’ 16 snaps weren’t very encouraging either, surrendering a touchdown to A.J. Brown and making some business decisions in the run game.
- Christian Rozeboom played 10 special teams snaps in his Chiefs debut. He recorded one special teams tackle on the day.
- Eight players played only special teams snaps on Sunday, not including specialists. That number seems a little high given the struggles the team is currently having on offense and defense.
