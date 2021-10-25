CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Make the Grade in Week 7 Win Over Carolina

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 7 days ago

The New York Giants make the grade in their 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Rushing Offense: B

The Giants managed to run for 103 yards on 31 carries, a pedestrian 3.3 yards-per-carry average. But in all fairness, there wasn’t much in the way of run blocking provided by yet another starting offensive line combination.

But give the Giants running game credit for the four big third-down rushing plays by fullback Eli Penny, three of which he converted into first downs (including the last one, which came with 1:59 left to seal the deal for the Giants.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was also back to contributing with his legs, finishing second on the team this week with 28 rushing yards on eight carries.

Passing Offense: C+

The offensive line had its usual weekly adventures, particularly on the right side. But at the end of the day, Jones wasn’t under pressure all that much (only 25.7 percent of the time—more on that in the coaching section), and there were no turnovers, which in itself is a win.

Jones’s receiving targets had another couple of dropped balls—if they could only clean that up, just think how much better his numbers would be. Speaking of Jones, how about his becoming a first-time NFL receiver on that big 16-yard pass from receiver Dante Pettis? Seriously, raise your hand if you saw that coming.

Run Defense: A

The Panthers drew a line in the sand when head coach Matt Rhule declared an intention to run the ball this week, and the Giants responded. The Giants run defense, which over the last couple of weeks has been dreadful, allowed one long run of 13 yards on the day, but otherwise, shut the Christian McCaffrey-less Panthers down with a vice-like grip.

The Giants came up with 22 stops, three of which came in the running game when the Giants defense threw Carolina for minus-9 yards on those plays. You know the run defense is operating the way it should when your team’s leading tacklers are not all representatives of the defensive secondary, and this week, the Giants were extra good in that department.

Linebacker Tae Crowder led the way with six tackles (two solos), followed by defensive lineman Leonard Williams (six tackles, one solo). Safety Jabrill Peppers, who was down in the box more this week, had five tackles, four of which were solo efforts, and rookie Azeez Ojulari finished with five tackles, three solos.

Pass Defense: A

Hello pass rush, where have you been? The Giants produce a season-high six sacks, and leading the way was rookie Azeez Ojulari (2.5 sacks), whom the Giants are hoping can be their next great homegrown pass rusher. Ojulari also recorded three tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits.

Peppers is the third of the team's seven captains to go down with a season-ending injury.

1 hour ago

In Azeez Ojulari, the New York Giants might finally have their first legitimate homegrown edge rusher since Jason Pierre-Paul.

5 hours ago

Meanwhile, Leonard Williams delivered 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits on a day where the Giants pass rush finally woke from its season-long slumber and just in time ahead of a tough three-game stretch that awaits them starting a week from Monday in Kansas City.

The secondary had one of its best games, breaking up seven passes to go along with cornerback James Bradberry’s big interception to snuff out a Panthers scoring drive.

Special teams: B

A fired-up Graham Gano was perfect against his old team, nailing field goals of 49, 53, and 44 yards with ease. Punter Riley Dixon had just one clunker in his five punts, a 48-yarder that went for a touchback late in the second quarter, but he was otherwise solid with his punt placement throughout.

Darnay Holmes took over as the kickoff returner for the injured C.J. Board (broken arm, IR) and had a 23-yard return, but he also had two penalties, including an illegal block in the back and a holding call.

Coaching: A

Kudos all around to the coaching staff, starting with Joe Judge, who, according to SI.com’s Albert Breer, went back to the basics last week in practice (and who also per a report by FOX’s Shannon Spake abandoned the load management silliness and had those healthy players on the team go all out in practice). Something had to be done to get the team caught up with the fundamentals that were eluding them, and Judge delivered.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. He didn’t call the perfect game plan—the calls inside the 5-yard line left something to be desired—but what he did manage to do was to wisely deploy Daniel Jones’ athleticism to keep him on the move (and hence keep him from becoming a sitting duck behind yet another offensive line combination).

As previously noted, Jones was only under pressure on 25.7 percent of his drop backs, otherwise enjoying a clean pocket thanks to a series of play-action, boots, and designed rollouts that kept the Panthers edge rushers from having a set target. Defensively the Giants came to play as coordinator Patrick Graham finally got them in the right position to be effective.

And how about that decision by special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to not drop a return man on the Panthers’ first punt of the game? Carolina ended up with a 28-yard clunker on that play thanks to the Giants sending the pressure at the punter rather than worrying about the return.

Join the Giants Country Community

  • Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
  • Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Comments / 0

Related
GiantsCountry

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Remains on Track to Play Sunday

Before Friday's practice, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) is "on track" to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Giants head coach Joe Judge said. “It appears, but he’s got to get through a couple more steps,” Judge said before Friday's practice. Jones is currently in the latter...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Breer
Person
Shannon Spake
Person
James Bradberry
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: The "What If" Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum, (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. From Charlie H. - Please explain your comment that Solder...
NFL
GiantsCountry

Hapless New York Giants Fall to Los Angeles Rams, 38-11

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ -- The Giants were dismantled at home by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. A score of 38-11. The injury issues carried over from the Giants' 44-20 week five loss to Dallas. Both Andrew Thomas and Kadarius Toney, who were dealing with injuries throughout the week, didn’t...
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 6 Report Card: Big-Time Fail

Embarrassing. Pathetic. Atrocious. Pick whatever negative adjective you want to describe the New York Giants' 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams--you can't go wrong. The Giants have now been outscored by their last two opponents 82-31 as they fall to 1-5, their once-promising off-season turning into a significant nightmare filled with injuries and, more importantly, hapless play.
NFL
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Musings on the Week that Was and What's Ahead

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been in the league long enough to know that when an opponent smells blood in the water, it's going to come after it. So when Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule declared an intention to have his team run 30-35 times a game against a Giants run defense that happens to be ranked 29th in the league and is allowing 137.2 yards per game, Graham took Rhule's words seriously.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Giants#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Christian#Repre
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Monday Musings: Not. Very. Good.

Just when one thinks the Giants can't get any worse, they find a new way to top themselves. New York's 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday was the latest in a string of disappointing losses, but it was also a loss that underscores a more significant developing issue, and that is this Giants team is regressing rather than building on what it started under head coach Joe Judge last year.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants: Matchups, predictions as two struggling teams face off in Week 7

This Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants matchup gives us the tantalizing battle of two teams fighting to remain involved in the playoff race. However, there are several subplots here as well. In Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, we have two QBs clawing for their NFL futures. Meanwhile, in New York, Joe Judge and his coaching staff are on the hot seat, and questions are starting to be asked of Matt Rhule in Carolina as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Week 7: Postgame Musings and Takeaways

Some leftover thoughts following the New York Giants' 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers... 1. I don't profess to be a trainer or a medical expert. But in thinking about this rash of hamstring injuries that have struck the receivers and branched out to the cornerbacks (Sam Beal), I can't help but wonder if the Giants' post-practice conditioning is worth looking into here.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Quarterback Daniel Jones Proving He Has the Heart of a (New York) Giant

The critics will point to the 10-23 career won-loss record or that he has only thrown for at least 300 yards just six times as a starter. But make no mistake: the New York Giants have their franchise quarterback in Daniel Jones, a young man who has proven himself to have the heart of a Giant and who continues to justify the organization’s faith in his ability to lead the team for years to come with each passing week.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd At Kickoff For NFL Game Today

The New York Jets have just three wins since 2020 and have looked absolutely terrible in nearly all of their losses. So it should be no big shock that their terrible play finally has fans unwilling to shell out the cash to see them play. Just before kickoff of today’s...
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
417
Followers
979
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy