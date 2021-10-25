CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Top Performers From Oklahoma City's Home Opener Against Philadelphia

By Ryan Chapman
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 7 days ago

The Oklahoma City Thunder welcomed fans back to the Paycom Center for the first time in nearly 600 days on Sunday night as the Thunder welcomed the Philadelphia 76ers to open up their home slate for the year.

Unfortunately for the fans in attendance, the Thunder fell short, moving to 0-3 on the year with a 115-103 loss.

But despite the final score, Sunday’s contest was likely OKC’s best effort of the year.

The young Thunder team withstood Philadelphia’s initial punch, making runs in the second and third quarters to move within striking distance before the 76ers eventually pulled away.

OKC’s improved effort was fueled by their star duo in the backcourt, who helped keep the Thunder offense rolling despite the early deficit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXfLL_0cc136AS00

After a so-so start to the season, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander again had to shake off a slow start on Sunday night.

But when he did, Thunder fans saw every bit of why the franchise rewarded him with a five-year, $172 million contract extension this past summer.

Once he diagnosed the Philadelphia defense, Gilgeous-Alexander was nigh unguardable, shaking defenders off for easy mid-range looks and getting to the rim almost at will.

In the end, Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers in the game with 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting, also pulling down six boards and doling out eight assists. The only real negative spot in his game on Sunday was his 1-of-6 shooting performance from 3-point range, but the point guard offset his struggles from deep by getting to the free throw line 12 times.

With all the excitement surrounding Gilgeous-Alexander, it can be easy to forget that the point guard is playing his first NBA games since missing most of last year with an injury, so as he works himself back into the flow of the game, his best days are still ahead of him this season.

Josh Giddey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N51Oy_0cc136AS00

Three games into the season, and it’s clear that Sam Presti’s No. 6-overall pick belongs.

Josh Giddey is still trying to learn his new position alongside Gilgeous-Alexander, but he looked incredibly comfortable on Sunday night.

The Australian led the team in rebounds (8) and steals (4), while also finishing second in points (19) and assists (7), trailing only Gilgeous-Alexander in the latter two categories.

And while he struggled at times defensively, he gave a consistent level of effort the entire way, and still put forth a great effort even though it didn’t always turn out in his favor.

Giddey also hit 1-of-2 3-pointers, and continues to prove that he has nice grasp on what 3-point shots are in his arsenal, showing a great understanding of his own game via his shot selection.

If his first three games are any indication, Giddey could prove to be a real difference maker sooner rather than later in Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
oklahoman.com

Thunder vs. 76ers: Five takeaways from OKC's loss to Philadelphia in home opener

Luguentz Dort locked up Furkan Korkmaz. Korkmaz had no space to breathe, much less to dribble. Dort jarred the ball loose from the helpless 76ers forward to force a jump ball. Unfortunately for Korkmaz, he got the ball back, and the Thunder’s linebacker poked it away again. Dort received a...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Rolling Again on Offense

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is finally cooking. Fresh off a five year, $172 million contract extension, the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard had a slow start to the season by his standards. Through the first two games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 15.5 points per game, which while not bad by any means, seemed somewhat...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Sam Presti
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#The Paycom Center#Okc#The Point Guard
Inside The Thunder

LISTEN: Five Questions Heading Into Thunder's Season Opener

Answering five pressing questions about the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Uncontested crew starts the show discussing whether or not Shai Gilgeous-Alexander can be an All-Star this season. With the level of guard depth in the Western Conference and a non-competitive roster, they think it could be tough for Gilgeous-Alexander to make the squad. Additionally, are there any other prospects on the roster outside of him that should be considered core building blocks of the team?
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Thunder

Lu Dort is a Great Example for OKC's Aaron Wiggins

The Thunder are hopping to strike gold on yet another two-way player. After the huge success story of Lu Dort, second-round pick Aaron Wiggins hopes he can follow a similar path and earn a guaranteed NBA contract with Oklahoma City by bringing the juice off the bench. Wiggins was a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Waive Guard Rob Edwards

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived guard Rob Edwards on Monday following their second preseason contest. Edwards spent one season with the Oklahoma City Blue. He averaged 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds for the Blue in 15 games played last season. Edwards played the latter half of his college career at...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
78
Followers
624
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy