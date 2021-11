Zach Wilson's last game against the Patriots was a disaster — 4 INTs. He insisted that won't be on his mind in Sunday's rematch. "What does being mad about that game do?" he said. Wilson downplayed the idea that Sunday is a personal measuring stick: "Everything is a steppingstone. We're building something here that's going to be special for a long time. When it's going to be super special, we don't know. All we have to focus on is one step at a time."

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO