Our expectations were already low but... Xavier Hutchinson scored a signature touchdown at the beginning of the second half but it got called back for “taunting.” To make things worse, the “taunting” happened before he scored, so it was called all the way back to the 18-yard line instead of adding to the kickoff. It was an abysmal call, perhaps the worst I’ve ever seen. That referee interference with the game is an abomination that got attention nationally, and it was well-deserved.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO