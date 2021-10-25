AirPods 3 review: A no-brainer, unless you hate noise

Take one look at the new design of the AirPods (3rd generation) ($179) and the first thing you'll probably think is: "Those look like the AirPods Pro without ear tips." You wouldn't be wrong. While they're more fraternal than identical twins, the AirPods 3 are shaped like the AirPods Pro, with the same shorter stems. Those stems also have the same pinch controls as those of the Pro, which I prefer over the touch controls on the original and second-generation AirPods. New drivers that are supposed to make them sound more detailed and deliver fuller bass are also on board. So just how good are they and why would you get them instead of the AirPods Pro, which offer full active noise-canceling and cost about the same at most retailers during increasingly frequent sales? Well, that's what this AirPods 3 review is all about.

