Best Titleist Black Friday Deals

Titleist is one of the most used brands in golf, with the company known for producing some of the best golf drivers , best fairway woods and best golf irons anywhere on the market.

Used by the likes of Justin Thomas and Nelly Korda , the company is regarded as one of the most recognized on Tour and in the amateur game, with their products now available at some incredible discounts in the Black Friday sale.

Whether you are after a new driver, golf bag, or even golf balls, there are a range of Titleist products that are ready to be snapped up at some incredible prices, with the likes of Callaway and TaylorMade also reduced in the Black Friday sale.

Below, we have trawled through the internet to find the best deals from Titleist, with some items reduced by over $100, such are the savings available right now!

Titleist TS2 Driver | 30% off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $499.99 Now $349.99

Delivering immediate speed, the TS drivers are are fast and deliver great distances off the tee. They come with excellent forgiveness too and accuracy is not sacrificed either.

Read our full Titleist TS2 Driver Review View Deal

Titleist TS2 Fairway Wood | 16% off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $299.99 Now $249.99

An Editors Choice club for 2022 , the TS2 Fairway Wood is perhaps one of the best fairway woods on the market, delivering exceptional forgiveness off difficult lies and lets not forget the punch in distance it also delivers.

Read our full Titleist TS2 Fariway Wood Review View Deal

Titleist TS2 Hybrid | 18% off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $279.99 Now $229.99

Titleist are known for producing some of the best golf hybrids on the market and, with $50 off, you can pick up the TS2 version for almost 20% off.

Read our full Titleist TS2 Hybrid Review View Deal

Titleist TS3 Hybrid | 18% off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Was $279.99 Now $229.99

Golf hybrids don't come much better than this, and the TS3 Hybrid is clearly one of the best rescue clubs in the game, not just because its been made by Titleist, but because it is one of the most forgiving hybrids on the market.



Read our full Titleist TS3 Hybrid Review View Deal

Titleist Velocity Golf Balls | 22% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Were $36 Now $27.95

Get 22% off a dozen Titleist Velocity golf balls right now. It is a ball designed for distance and a high-trajectory so if you need help getting the ball in the air, these will suit you. There are also other colors available if green isn't for you. View Deal

Titleist Players 4 Golf Bag | 16% off at Amazon

Was $265 Now $221.94

For $220, you can pick up the Players 4 Stand Bag from Titleist, which is one of the brands best golf bags currently available. Featuring a 14-way divider and multiple colors and styles, there's a bag available for everyone. View Deal

Titleist Golf Performance Snood Neck Warmer | 20% off at Amazon

Was $30 Now $23.95

A snood is one of the most underrated items of clothing in winter golf, with this Performance Snood from Titleist making a welcome addition to anyone's golf bag. Now, it is also 20% off at under $24. View Deal

Titleist Winter Mittens | 14% off at Amazon

Was $50 | $42.94



Save just over seven bucks on these winter mittens from Titleist. I have actually used a pair of these during the winter months and they are very warm indeed, especially after thinning an iron or wedge shot! View Deal

Titleist TSi3 Driver| £190 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £519 Now £329

Our testing showed this driver was longer and straighter than the outgoing TS3, producing more playable distance. We loved it, and several members of the Golf Monthly team put this driver into play, and we think the fact it comes with nearly £200 off right now is an absolute steal. View Deal

Titleist TSi2 Driver | 37% off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £519 Now £329

One of the best Titleist drivers on the market is now just £329, with the Titleist TSi2 an exceptional all-rounder that is easy to flight and crammed with distance. View Deal

Titleist T200 Irons | £249 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £1,148 Now £899

Right now, you can get the Titleist 722 T200 irons for nearly £250 off. We felt they provided a lovely blend of performance, distance and forgiveness, which will suit a range of golfers. View Deal

Titleist T200 Irons | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £1,099 Now £779

Save £320 on the previous generation Titleist T200 irons, a set that is perfect for higher handicappers. Titleist irons are rarely on sale so this is a great chance to pick up a discounted set! View Deal

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge | 40% off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £229 Now £139

The Titleist Vokey range is arguably the best golf wedge that money can buy and, despite being last year's model, the SM8 still provides a stunning amount of performance. What's more, you can pick it up with £90 off in the Black Friday sale. View Deal

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | Save 10% at Amazon

Was £50.99 Now £44.95

The best ball in golf? Well judging by how many Tour Pros use the Pro V1, it may not be far off that tag, and perhaps you should take this opportunity to get it at a great price, and start hitting shots like the best in the business.



Read our full Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball Review View Deal

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls | 14% off at Amazon

Was £50.00 Now £42.99

An excellent all-rounder, as you'd expect from Titleist, we were bowled over by the improved ball flight in the long game which didn't come at any loss of control or feel in the short game. The Pro V1x is a fantastic golf ball for any low handicap player.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1x Golf Ball Review View Deal

Titleist Tour Soft Golf Ball | 12% off at Amazon

Was £34 Now £29.95

The Titleist Tour Soft golf ball delivers an impressively balanced set performance of characteristics. Not only does it offer a good feel without compromising consistency or distance in the long game, it is now under £30. View Deal

Titleist Players 4 Golf Stand Bag | Save £40 at Scottsdale Golf

Was £179.99 Now £139.99



One of the best-looking golf stand bags on the market, the Titleist Players 4 stand bag is a premium offering available at an excellent £40 discount, and can provide you with the confidence to lower your scores. While it may not boast many of the bells and whistles other bags on this list have, it is a simple and stunning option that will blend nicely with any kind of golf outfit. View Deal

Titleist Players 4 StaDry Waterproof Bag | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £249.99 Now £189.99

Titleist are great at giving consumers a multitude of options, especially in golf bags. The Players 4 StaDry is a great example. It weights 1.7kg, a quarter of a kilo less than the Players 4 Plus while still boasting a 4-way top for excellent club organization. The pockets are well thought out and spacious too, with the larger water bottle pocket being a highlight. View Deal

Titleist Cart 14 Lightweight Golf Cart Bag | 25% off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £264.99 Now £199.99

For under £200, you can pick up one of the best golf cart bags on the market, with the Cart 14 Lightweight Golf Cart Bag completely waterproof. It also features seven pockets and 14-way divider to keep your clubs separated. View Deal

Titleist Sunday Carry Bag | £25.10 off at Online Golf

Was £85 | Now £59.90

A brand that make some of the best golf bags in the business, the Titleist Sunday Carry Bag is perfect for winter conditions when trollies aren't allowed. Designed to be as lightweight as possible, it can be used by an array of individuals. View Deal

Titleist Leather Headcover | £30 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £65 Now £34.99

Save £30 on this awesome leather headcover from Titleist. It fits all modern drivers and the embroidery is outstanding. View Deal

Titleist Players Microfiber Golf Towel | £7.01 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £25 | Now £17.99

Need a new towel to clean your clubs as we approach the winter months? Well, save £7 on this grey Players model, which features a new, high-performance hub patterned microfiber material that can wipe any dirt or muck off your golf clubs View Deal

Where are the best places to find Black Friday golf deals?

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods , Golf Galaxy , Rock Bottom Golf , Walmart and, of course, Amazon . In the UK, the best golf retailers include American Golf , Scottsdale Golf , Sports Direct , Click Golf and Amazon .

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals ) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular. Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves so Nike , adidas , Puma and Under Armour .