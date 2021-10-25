Early 2021 MacBook Pro unboxings and reviews are here!

Are you on the hunt for Black Friday monitor deals to complete your work-from-home setup? Then you should have a few things on your checklist. You need a large panel that lets you see all of your most important windows, good connectivity through HDMI, and, most importantly, a way to reduce eye strain throughout the workday. Fortunately, there’s an affordable, professional monitor out there with all of these features that’s on sale right now. One of Walmart’s early best Black Friday deals is this HP 27-inch monitor that you can pick up for just $175. That’s a discount of $25 from the original price of $200. You can find out more about one of our favorite tech Walmart Black Friday deals below.

