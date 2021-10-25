CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX shows off its 'Gateway to Mars' for Starship launches in video

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 7 days ago
SpaceX is hoping to launch its first orbital Starship test flight in the next few months from its Starbase facility in Texas and a new video captures the company's work so far on the massive rocket. The 90-second montage, which SpaceX showed off on Twitter, offers views of the...

Space.com

SpaceX's Dragon space toilet is off limits for astronauts returning to Earth soon

The next astronauts to return to Earth on a SpaceX Dragon won't be able use a crucial system on their trip home next month: the space potty. SpaceX's toilet on its Crew Dragon Endeavour will be off limits for the four Crew-2 mission astronauts once they leave the International Space Station in early November, NASA officials said late Friday (Oct. 29). That's because of a possible urine leak in the toilet like one seen on SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 flight in September. SpaceX has since redesigned its toilet to avoid leaks on future flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Tracking a Mysterious Signal in Space Led to Unexpected Conclusion

When a mysterious signal reaches our planet from space, both the scientific community and usual people become thrilled with excitement or scared to death. In their mind, there’s usually only one scenario: extraterrestrial civilizations are trying to send humanity a message. Of course, aliens trying to “say hello” is not...
ASTRONOMY
State
Texas State
Digital Trends

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
teslarati.com

SpaceX Starship prototype ready for record-breaking tests

Over the weekend, SpaceX has installed the last of its first orbital-class Starship’s six Raptor engines, setting the prototype up for one or several record-breaking tests later this week. Tentatively scheduled as early as 10am to 6pm CDT on Monday, November 1st, the next test up on Starship 20’s (S20)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
Space.com

Watch the sun fire off huge solar flares in this mesmerizing NASA video

A new NASA video from a spacecraft watching the sun has captured spectacular views of solar flares erupting from the star this week just ahead of Halloween. The video, taken by NASA's Solar Dynamics Orbiter, shows mesmerizing close-up views of solar flares blasting off the sun between Monday and Thursday (Oct. 25-28), ending with a major X1-class solar storm that could amplify Earth's northern lights displays over Halloween weekend.
ASTRONOMY
#Spacex Starship#Mars#Space Exploration#Starbase#Twitter#Super Heavy#Faa
Space.com

NASA's Juno probe reveals secrets of Jupiter's atmosphere in 3D

A NASA spacecraft is giving the best-ever 3D model of the largest planet of our solar system. The Juno mission is using its second extended phase to peer far into the clouds of Jupiter, using a polar-orbiting view that no previous spacecraft was able to access. The results in the...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Technologist: Is There Oxygen on Mars? [Video]

Is there oxygen on Mars? Yes, Mars has oxygen but not very much and definitely not enough to just go out and breathe on the surface of Mars. NASA engineer Asad Aboobaker tells us more. The density of the oxygen on Mars is about 1/10,000th of what we have here...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission due to bad weather

NASA and SpaceX have delayed a mission sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to avoid "a large storm system," the agency said Saturday. They will then carry out "a short handover with the astronauts that flew to the station as part of the agency's SpaceX Crew-2 mission," it added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
