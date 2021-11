This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans can now get their hands on the newest addition to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter merchandise collection. A new toy features the Blast-ended Skrewt, one of the magical creatures featured on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. This pull-back toy is now on the shelves at the Islands of Adventure Trading Company. Last week, we told you about other new Harry Potter merchandise available in the Universal Studios Store at CityWalk.

