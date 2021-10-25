CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple’s new $179 AirPods are the best option for most people

By Todd Haselton, @robotodd
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new $179 AirPods with Spatial Audio hit stores Tuesday. I've been testing a pair for about a week and I think they're going to be a big hit. The third-generation AirPods, called AirPods with Spatial Audio, have a new smaller design and add improved audio features. Apple's new...

www.cnbc.com

