CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Partner pay watch: U.S. attorney nominees from McGuireWoods, Hogan Lovells

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YM2C9_0cc0twVh00

(Reuters) - Income for two partners -- one at Hogan Lovells and another at McGuireWoods -- was disclosed on Monday as part of the confirmation process for U.S. attorney positions in Colorado and North Carolina.

President Joe Biden last month nominated Hogan Lovells partner Philip Cole Finegan to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Colorado. He also picked McGuireWoods litigator Michael Easley Jr to lead the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Financial disclosures of nominees often offer a window into law firm compensation, clients and where conflicts of interest might arise.

Finegan, the Denver managing partner for Hogan Lovells since 2007, reported $1.04 million in partner income and a $905,840 bonus in 2020. His clients included United HealthCare Services Inc, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Denver.

An equity partner, Finegan said in his disclosure that he will not receive a bonus for 2021 performance, but he will get a pro rata partnership share distribution up until his departure.

Equity partner profits climbed at Hogan Lovells last year to $1.97 million, The American Lawyer reported in February. Average compensation for equity and nonequity partners together rose to $1.18 million.

Easley's disclosure showed $498,750 in salary and bonus at McGuireWoods, where he has worked since 2010. Easley, the son of a former North Carolina governor, became a partner effective January 2020.

His clients have included DuPont de Nemours Inc, Smithfield Foods Inc, The Boeing Co, Wells Fargo Bank NA and the Bank of New York Mellon.

Last year, profits per equity partner increased at McGuireWoods to $1.6 million, and the firm saw revenue per lawyer tick up to $891,000, according to The American Lawyer.

Disclosures record income from the prior calendar year up to the filing date.

Newly arriving U.S. enforcement and regulatory leaders are generally barred from touching matters that involve their prior law firm or clients for at least one year.

Easley and Finegan did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Herbert Smith Freehills Poaches Hogan Lovells Leaders in New York

Herbert Smith Freehills has hired away Hogan Lovells finance litigation chairman Marc Gottridge and New York City office administrative partner Lisa Fried as more international firms continue to make inroads into the United States market. The additions mean HSF has quadrupled the size of its New York City office since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Biden Nominates U.S. Attorney for Illinois' Central District

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a new United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. In a Wednesday news release in which the nominations for the leaders of three other districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Arizona were announced, the White House said the president had nominated Gregory V. Harris, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District, to the top post.
ILLINOIS STATE
roi-nj.com

Sellinger nominated to be next U.S. Attorney for New Jersey

Philip Sellinger, a well-respected veteran lawyer and the co-managing partner at Greenberg Traurig’s New Jersey office, was nominated to be the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday by President Joe Biden. The choice of Sellinger, who served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the New Jersey...
POLITICS
Law.com

Greenberg Traurig Partner Among Biden's Latest US Attorney Picks

The four nominees are all current or former assistant U.S. attorneys. Greenberg Traurig partner Philip Sellinger was nominated to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey. President Biden also nominated U.S. attorneys for Western Pennsylvania, Central Illinois and Arizona. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated four U.S. attorneys, tapping...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Colorado State
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden announces choice for U.S. attorney for Western Pa.

President Joe Biden has nominated Cindy Chung, an assistant U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh since 2014, as the next U.S. attorney for Western Pennsylvania. The U.S. Senate must now confirm her appointment. Stephen Kaufman, a long-time assistant U.S. attorney, has been the acting U.S. attorney since the departure of Scott Brady...
PITTSBURGH, PA
bloomberglaw.com

McGuireWoods Lands Securities Defense Lawyer From Morgan Lewis

Veteran financial services litigator John Ayanian has jumped to McGuireWoods from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Ayanian is anchoring McGuireWoods’ broker-dealer regulatory counseling practice in the Washington office, according to a firm statement. “McGuireWoods is a national leader in securities enforcement defense,” Ayanian said in the statement. “I am excited to...
LAW
Law.com

Biden US Attorney Nominee Reports Nearly $2 Million In Hogan Lovells Compensation

Cole Finegan reported nearly $2 million in business income and bonuses from Hogan Lovells. Michael Easley Jr., the nominee for the Eastern District of North Carolina, reported nearly $500,000 from McGuireWoods. Both are awaiting approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee. President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney in Colorado reported...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
centraloregondaily.com

Hummel named candidate for Oregon U.S. Attorney post

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has been named a candidate to become the next U.S. Attorney for Oregon. Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley made the announcement Tuesday. Seven Oregonians will be interviewed by the selection committee assembled by the two Democratic senators. The seven candidates under consideration...
OREGON STATE
AFP

Russian tycoon pays $500 million to settle US tax bill

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle US charges of tax evasion, the US Justice Department said Friday. The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his US citizenship in 2013. Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team. The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a US citizen in 1996.
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Op-Ed: Historic International Tax Agreement at the G-20 Will Eliminate Destructive Race to the Bottom

This weekend, leaders of the G-20 joined 136 nations in total in endorsing an international tax agreement to make the global economy more fair and more productive. This historic deal will increase incentives to invest in workers and workplaces and ensure that large and profitable corporations do not escape taxation. Further, it demonstrates the power of diplomacy to enhance U.S. leadership around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Compensation#The American Lawyer#Dupont De Nemours Inc#Smithfield Foods Inc#The Boeing Co#Wells Fargo Bank Na
WWEEK

U.S. Attorney for Oregon Finalists Named

A list of seven finalists for the top federal prosecutor’s job in the state, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, was released Oct. 19 by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The position has been held on an interim basis since Feb. 28 by Scott Asphaug, who replaced Billy Williams. Typically, new presidents select U.S. attorneys from names submitted by each state’s U.S. senators.
OREGON STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Senior attorney and partners join local law firms

Three law firms in Northeast Florida are adding attorneys. • Catie Smith joined Cobb & Gonzalez as a senior attorney focusing on construction law, business law, business transactions. and community associations. A 2014 graduate of the University of Florida Levin College of Law, Smith is a former assistant state attorney...
LAW
coalvalleynews.com

Thompson sworn in as U.S. Attorney

CHARLESTON — William S. Thompson took the oath of office last week to become the United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. announced Thompson’s nomination on Aug. 10, and the Senate confirmed him on Oct. 5. Thompson was sworn in by Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston in a private ceremony.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AOL Corp

'Alarming finding': 30 percent of Republicans say violence may be needed to save U.S., poll shows

Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute. The finding is part of PRRI’s 12th annual American Values Survey released Monday which, among other things, highlights the continued impact of the same falsehoods and conspiracy theories that fueled the violent Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly one year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

212K+
Followers
231K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy