Partner pay watch: U.S. attorney nominees from McGuireWoods, Hogan Lovells

(Reuters) - Income for two partners -- one at Hogan Lovells and another at McGuireWoods -- was disclosed on Monday as part of the confirmation process for U.S. attorney positions in Colorado and North Carolina.

President Joe Biden last month nominated Hogan Lovells partner Philip Cole Finegan to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Colorado. He also picked McGuireWoods litigator Michael Easley Jr to lead the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Financial disclosures of nominees often offer a window into law firm compensation, clients and where conflicts of interest might arise.

Finegan, the Denver managing partner for Hogan Lovells since 2007, reported $1.04 million in partner income and a $905,840 bonus in 2020. His clients included United HealthCare Services Inc, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Denver.

An equity partner, Finegan said in his disclosure that he will not receive a bonus for 2021 performance, but he will get a pro rata partnership share distribution up until his departure.

Equity partner profits climbed at Hogan Lovells last year to $1.97 million, The American Lawyer reported in February. Average compensation for equity and nonequity partners together rose to $1.18 million.

Easley's disclosure showed $498,750 in salary and bonus at McGuireWoods, where he has worked since 2010. Easley, the son of a former North Carolina governor, became a partner effective January 2020.

His clients have included DuPont de Nemours Inc, Smithfield Foods Inc, The Boeing Co, Wells Fargo Bank NA and the Bank of New York Mellon.

Last year, profits per equity partner increased at McGuireWoods to $1.6 million, and the firm saw revenue per lawyer tick up to $891,000, according to The American Lawyer.

Disclosures record income from the prior calendar year up to the filing date.

Newly arriving U.S. enforcement and regulatory leaders are generally barred from touching matters that involve their prior law firm or clients for at least one year.

Easley and Finegan did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday.