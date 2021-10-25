CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Smoke Causes Flight From NY To LA To Make Emergency Landing In Wisconsin

By Hannah DeRuyter
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A flight headed for Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Wisconsin on Sunday (October 24).

According to ABC 7 , officials say an American Airlines flight traveling from New York to Los Angeles made an emergency landing at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison due to smoke in the cabin.

Airline officials say the flight landed around 2:19 p.m and the plane was able to land without incident, but the runway was closed for five minutes.

Passengers and the flight crew was able to evacuate the plane safely. "Our team is working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," American Airlines said.

Once the plane landed and everyone evacuated, passengers boarded another plane and left Madison around 7:30 p.m. to fly to their intended destination.

There were 190 people on board, including the entire flight crew, officials noted.

The American Airlines plane is being held in Madison until officials can inspect the aircraft.

One passenger tweeted about the incident and American Airlines responded saying:

"Safety will always be our top concern. Our teams will take excellent care of you and have you on your way again as soon as we can."

Wisconsin Crime & Safety
