Computers

Five Key Questions for a Zero Trust Security Deployment

By Carlos Martinez
cisco.com
 7 days ago

You may be considering applying zero trust principles across your organization, but are unclear on where to start or how changes will impact the user experience. We had these considerations in mind as Cisco IT moved from a traditional model of perimeter and VPN security to a model based on zero...

blogs.cisco.com

securitymagazine.com

4 stages of a zero trust self-assessment

You want to begin implementing zero trust security at your organization, but where do you start?. Fortunately, because zero trust security isn’t provided by a single solution or product but is instead an ongoing methodology, your organization may already have some of the pieces in place to adopt a zero-trust stance. And if not, there are clear stages detailed in this article to build a zero-trust framework that serves as the roadmap for your organization’s journey to better security and greater efficiency.
MICROSOFT
martechseries.com

SecurID Innovations Advance Zero Trust Security and Protect Hybrid Workforces

SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud delivers a full-featured, high-performing governance and lifecycle solution from the cloud, providing immediate business value. See this Data Sheet or watch this video for more information on SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud. SecurID, the trusted identity platform and an RSA business, today announced innovations that...
SOFTWARE
kaspersky.com

How to ask a security analyst a question

Often, employees of security operation centers and information security departments turn to Kaspersky specialists for expert help. We analyzed the most common reasons for such requests and created a specialized service that helps customers to ask a question directly to an expert in the area they need. Why you might...
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

Many businesses are rushing to adopt zero trust policies

The threat of cybercrime is growing increasingly severe, forcing organizations to prioritize the “zero trust” approach, a new report from cybersecurity firm Ericom suggests. Surveying some 1,300 security and risk professionals for the report, Ericom found that four in five (80 percent) plan to implement zero trust security in the...
ECONOMY
#Corporate Security#Mfa#The Duo Device Health
securityboulevard.com

CISA’s Zero Trust Maturity Model is a rallying cry for modern web app security

Increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks against federal agencies highlight the urgent need to enhance federal cybersecurity. To help with this, CISA has published the Zero Trust Maturity Model to assist agencies in implementing zero trust architecture (ZTA) – and modern AppSec solutions are a crucial part of that effort. What is the...
CELL PHONES
securitymagazine.com

Zero trust and the role of least privilege for securing cloud workloads

If we have learned anything over the past year and a half, it’s that the world can change quickly. The business world has gone through a massive upheaval with the explosion of digital transformation initiatives and cloud adoption, which has created a wide array of new security concerns — most notably identity-based risks. Combine the fact that any identity can become privileged under certain circumstances with the massive number of human and machine identities being created across hybrid environments, and you’ve got an attack surface that is getting harder and harder to defend.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

6 zero trust myths and misconceptions

Interest in zero trust is surging, according to IDG’s 2020 Security Priorities Study, with 40% of survey respondents saying they are actively researching zero trust technologies, up from only 11% in 2019, and 18% of organizations indicating they already have zero trust solutions, more than double the 8% in 2018. Another 23% of respondents plan to deploy zero trust in the next 12 months.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Cisco
cisco.com

Cisco Silicon One Enables the Best Routers

It’s not every day you get to work on products that continue to evolve so quickly that before you finish talking about one device the next generation comes out. However, with Cisco Silicon One™ that’s exactly what we’ve done. We recently announced our 19.2 Tbps P100 piece of routing silicon...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Starting your journey to zero trust adoption

Also, why is a zero trust security model and architecture being mandated by the government? What should organizations consider to ensure their success?. Let’s start off by agreeing on what zero trust is and is not. It’s not a product or tool — it’s a methodology and model that requires a shift in our approach to cybersecurity controls. The traditional castle and moat approach was based on an environment where users, applications and data were managed within a defined corporate network.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

JNUC 21 brings major security and deployment improvements to Apple enterprise

Hot on the heels of Apple’s MacBook Pro launch, the world’s biggest (virtual) gathering of Apple admins is beginning with a raft of announcements from Jamf, including solutions to secure remote working, accelerate deployments and more. The big event for Apple IT. The 2021 Jamf Nation User Conference, a virtual...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Incorporating VMware Zero-Trust for the Presidential Executive Order

This article, Incorporating VMware Zero-Trust for the Presidential Executive Order, was originally published at the VMware Digital Workspace Tech Zone Blog. Across the Industry, Zero Trust (ZT) has gained wide acceptance as the next generation model for securely delivering IT services and solutions anywhere in the world, on any device or system. Zero Trust is not a single product, but a modern security framework based on the notion of never trust, always verify. The journey to a full Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) implementation requires careful planning across people, processes and technologies. No matter where a Public Sector entity is in the journey to secure users, applications, endpoints and the data; VMware has the extensive experience as a leader in cybersecurity and recently identified as such in the 3Q21 Forrester Wave Report for ZTNA, with the tools and technology to work with those agencies/organizations, as well as with your partner(s) of choice to complete the journey in the deployment of NextGen Identity Management (IdM), Network Security and Data Protection, while providing continuous monitoring and access visibility.
POLITICS
Industry Week

Learn to Implement Zero Trust in Manufacturing

Accomplishing Zero Trust takes more than just applying complex password requirements to login credentials. It entails controlling the amount of access someone has to a system, authentication methods, and putting workflows in place to take away access that is no longer needed. In this checklist, you will:. Evaluate if your...
ECONOMY
cisco.com

10 “Must See” DevNet Create Videos

At DevNet Create last week, our community shared over 150 technical sessions for network and cloud developers. We had sessions for people just starting out, for app designers, for API creators, and for infrastructure operators. It was a great lineup. You should definitely browse the full line up to find sessions that match your interests.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How Can Zero-Trust Security Prevent Ransomware Attacks?

The digital transformation and shift in work patterns have drastically changed the network security landscape. Employees are bringing remote devices and accessing data from outside the corporate network. The same data is also shared with external collaborators like partners and vendors. This process of data moving from an on-premises model...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

APAC organisations warm to zero trust

Awareness of zero-trust security is growing in Asia-Pacific, with two-thirds of organisations in the region having implemented a zero-trust strategy, a new study has found. Of those that have not done so, 58% said they will be implementing a zero-trust strategy in the next 12 months, according to a Cloudflare study involving 1,000 IT and cyber security decision-makers across Australia, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.
WORLD
aithority.com

Zentry Security Introduces Zentry Trusted Access Cloud Edition, New Cloud-Delivered Zero Trust Network Access Service for the Small & Medium Enterprise

Zentry Security, an emerging cybersecurity company offering zero trust network access (ZTNA) services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), announced Zentry Trusted Access Cloud Edition, a new cloud-delivered service that extends the company’s zero trust solutions to cloud-native businesses and enterprises embracing cloud adoption. Zentry Trusted Access Cloud Edition provides the same streamlined secure access features as its on-prem counterpart, giving SMEs improved productivity, better security, greater visibility and a significantly reduced attack surface.
TECHNOLOGY
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Claims Universal Print Compatible with Zero-Trust Network Security

Microsoft claimed this week that its Universal Print service is part of its "zero-trust" vision for networks. The idea behind that claim is that Azure Active Directory is used to validate printers managed under the Universal Print service. Moreover, communications happen via Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 connections, protecting against snooping. Finally, the client apps used can't extend their permission scopes, so no added permissions can be requested should the apps get breached.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Network and IoT security in a zero trust security model

You can never be too careful when it comes to network and IoT security. With a rapidly growing number of disparate devices being connected to corporate and industrial infrastructures, it’s better to be safe than sorry. For network administrators it is no longer only about protecting laptops and PCs, but...
SOFTWARE
github.blog

GitHub Actions: Secure cloud deployments with OpenID Connect

GitHub Actions now supports OpenID Connect (OIDC) for secure deployments to cloud, which uses short-lived tokens that are automatically rotated for each deployment. Seamless authentication between Cloud Providers and GitHub without the need for storing any long-lived cloud secrets in GitHub. Cloud Admins can rely on the security mechanisms of...
COMPUTERS

