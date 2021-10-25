Five Key Questions for a Zero Trust Security Deployment

This article, Incorporating VMware Zero-Trust for the Presidential Executive Order, was originally published at the VMware Digital Workspace Tech Zone Blog. Across the Industry, Zero Trust (ZT) has gained wide acceptance as the next generation model for securely delivering IT services and solutions anywhere in the world, on any device or system. Zero Trust is not a single product, but a modern security framework based on the notion of never trust, always verify. The journey to a full Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) implementation requires careful planning across people, processes and technologies. No matter where a Public Sector entity is in the journey to secure users, applications, endpoints and the data; VMware has the extensive experience as a leader in cybersecurity and recently identified as such in the 3Q21 Forrester Wave Report for ZTNA, with the tools and technology to work with those agencies/organizations, as well as with your partner(s) of choice to complete the journey in the deployment of NextGen Identity Management (IdM), Network Security and Data Protection, while providing continuous monitoring and access visibility.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO