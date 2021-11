The Astros are lucky they are not down 3-0 in this series. Boston had a winnable game to open the series and dropped it, and in the next two they’ve left very little doubt. After smacking two grand slams in Game Two, they settled for only the one on Monday, but added to it a pair of two-run homers as well as a solo shot for 12 total runs. In addition, they also knocked yet another Astros pitcher out early as they continue to grab hold of this series. In addition to the offense, they got a big start from Eduardo Rodriguez, who went six strong and helped save this bullpen for the rest of this series.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO