Domestic violence has always been a problem in New Jersey, but the COVID pandemic has made it even worse. According to Nicole Morella, the director of policy and education for the New Jersey Coalition to End Domestic Violence, overall requests for help from survivors reaching out to county hotlines and crisis centers in the state have increased at least 20% since the start of the pandemic, but during the final months of 2020 they shot up to 70%.

