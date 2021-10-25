CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan wants to take cricket forward with India: Imran Khan

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): Fresh off the heels from Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory over India, Imran Khan on Monday said his country wants to take cricket forward with India. Pakistan Prime Minister made these remarks during his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, Geo News reported....

