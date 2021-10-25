CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC East news: Jets' Zach Wilson could miss Bills meeting

By Nick Wojton
 7 days ago
The Buffalo Bills might not face rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in a few weeks after all.

Bare minimum, we have some timelines to monitor.

According to reports, Wilson, the New York Jets’ No. 2 overall pick, has a sprained PCL injury in his knee. He was injured this past Sunday in his team’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Now the timelines comes into play.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the timeline is two-to-four weeks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the injury is minor, suggesting it’ll more closer to two weeks than four.

That’s key because the Bills and Jets meet in Week 10 which is three games away.

This upcoming weekend Buffalo faces the Miami Dolphins and sandwiched in between their meeting with the Jets is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Wilson does not play QB Mike White would start against the Bills as of now. Additionally if White starts, the Bills and Jets do not faceoff again until the season finale in Week 18.

Bills Wire will provide updates over the next few weeks on Wilson’s health. Check back for updates.

Related
ClutchPoints

Jets QB Zach Wilson sounds off on rematch with Mac Jones, Patriots

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets had a game to forget against the New England Patriots in Week 2. The Jets were unable to find the end zone even once, finishing with just six points on two field goal kicks in the 25-6 defeat. Zach Wilson spoke out with gusto on the prospect of getting another shot against draft classmate Mac Jones.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson to miss multiple games with knee injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and the rookie could be sidelined for up to a month. Wilson was diagnosed with a sprained PCL after New York’s 54-13 loss. The injury will keep him out 2-4 weeks, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
NFL
numberfire.com

Zach Wilson (knee) will not return for Jets in Week 7

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) has been ruled out of Week 7's game against the New England Patriots. Wilson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the second quarter and will not return. Mike White will be under center for New York the rest of the way on Sunday.
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson battles the 'Mahomes Effect'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In the worst game of his life, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson made one of the most improbable completions of the NFL season. In the fourth quarter of the Week 2 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, who intercepted four of his first 10 pass attempts, Wilson composed himself and fired a 27-yarder to Braxton Berrios on a deep corner route against a Cover-2 defense -- over the cornerback and underneath the safety. Considering all the factors -- air distance, time to throw and amount of separation from receiver to closest defender (less than one yard) -- the completion probability was 14%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Boston Herald

Rebounding against the Jets starts with flustering Zach Wilson one more time

After surrendering the most total yards and passing yards to an opposing offense during Bill Belichick’s tenure to the Cowboys last week, the Patriots defense needs to get back on the horse and re-establish themselves. Having Zach Wilson and the Jets offense next on the dance card should help. It’s...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a potential trade between the Bills and the Jaguars, with Buffalo sending a seventh-round pick to the Jaguars for TE Jacob Hollister for some short-term tight end depth. An AFC scout told Rich Cimini of ESPN that the game appears to be “moving fast” for Jets’...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets QB Zach Wilson expected to miss two to four weeks with knee injury

Some relatively good news for the Jets. Zach Wilson‘s knee injury will only cost him two to four weeks of action (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Wilson effectively diagnosed himself after Sunday’s game, telling reporters that his “loose” knee indicated a PCL injury. His Monday morning MRI backed that up, so he should be able to return sometime in November. Unfortunately, the Jets might not have much to play for at that point. They’re now 1-5 following Sunday’s drumming at the hands of the Patriots.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Adam Schefter
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Jets predictions: Will Mac Jones outperform Zach Wilson again?

Going up against one of the worst teams in the NFL this year (and the last few years), the New England Patriots will face a golden opportunity to get some momentum back after dropping to 2-4 in Week 6. They will host the 1-4 New York Jets, whose record is only marginally worse than the Patriots but who have already been beaten soundly by their division rivals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets QB Zach Wilson to get MRI on injured knee

Injuries hit the Jets hard in Week 7. down C.J. Mosley, the team also lost a number of linebackers. The worst injury, though, came to Zach Wilson. The rookie quarterback left in the second quarter with a knee injury after two big hits by the Patriots and didn’t return. While the extent of Wilson’s injury isn’t known, he did leave the field under his own power. He will have an MRI performed Monday, according to Robert Saleh.
NFL
USA Today

AFC East news: New York Jets trade for Joe Flacco

The Buffalo Bills were expected to face rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the first time in a few weeks. That now might not happen. In the New York Jets’ Week 7 blowout loss to the New England Patriots, 54-13, Wilson went down with a knee injury. He has a PCL strain and will miss a few weeks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Dolphins#Nfl Network#American Football#Afc East#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Jets#The New England Patriots#Espn#Bills Wire
New York Post

Jets’ Zach Wilson relishing second chance vs. Bill Belichick

Bill vs. Zach I was a mismatch from the start. On both a competitiveness and shock-value scale, Patriots coach and defensive savant Bill Belichick played the part of Mike Tyson and Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was Michael Spinks in the 1988 heavyweight fight at Convention Hall in Atlantic City.
NFL
chatsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has sprained PCL, to miss 2-4 weeks, source says

An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wilson was hurt on a second-quarter hit by linebacker Patriots linebacker Matt Judon in a 54-13 loss at New England.
NFL
New York Post

Jets reunite with Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles to replace injured Zach Wilson

A day after losing Zach Wilson to a knee injury, the Jets made a move to acquire a veteran quarterback. The Jets acquired Joe Flacco from the Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time, according to a source. The Jets will be without Wilson, who suffered a right PCL sprain in Sunday’s 54-13 loss to the Patriots, for 2-4 weeks. The expectation is Mike White will be the starter this week against the Bengals and the Jets will get Flacco up to speed to back him up.
NFL
Newsday

Injured Zach Wilson remains optimistic despite Jets' history of failure at QB

Zach Wilson barely looks old enough to be a high school senior, and his NFL career remains in its infancy with just six starts. But the Jets’ rookie quarterback has a bit of an old soul to him, and it showed in the minutes after he limped to the postgame podium after one of the most humiliating losses in franchise history.
NFL
