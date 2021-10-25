AFC East news: Jets' Zach Wilson could miss Bills meeting

The Buffalo Bills might not face rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in a few weeks after all.

Bare minimum, we have some timelines to monitor.

According to reports, Wilson, the New York Jets’ No. 2 overall pick, has a sprained PCL injury in his knee. He was injured this past Sunday in his team’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

Now the timelines comes into play.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the timeline is two-to-four weeks.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the injury is minor, suggesting it’ll more closer to two weeks than four.

That’s key because the Bills and Jets meet in Week 10 which is three games away.

This upcoming weekend Buffalo faces the Miami Dolphins and sandwiched in between their meeting with the Jets is the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If Wilson does not play QB Mike White would start against the Bills as of now. Additionally if White starts, the Bills and Jets do not faceoff again until the season finale in Week 18.

Bills Wire will provide updates over the next few weeks on Wilson’s health. Check back for updates.