A police force has referred itself to an independent watchdog after one of its officers was accused of “forcibly removing” a Sikh man’s turban and “stamping” on it.West Midlands Police was forced to deny the incident happened after hundreds of protesters gathered outside a police station in Birmingham.The force said images shared on social media were “misleading” and that the head covering was not stamped on at any point during a police search.Police confirmed the man was asked to remove his patka to be searched at Perry Barr Custody suite after he was arrested over driving offences on Monday.The force...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO