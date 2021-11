PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Talks continue on Tuesday between SEPTA and its biggest union. If both sides don’t reach a deal by Halloween, workers say they’ll walk off the job as early as Monday morning. Sources tell Eyewitness News talks went well on Monday between SEPTA and TWU Local 234. The union voted to authorize a strike if no deal is reached by midnight Sunday. A strike could affect not only commuters but thousands of students. The School District of Philadelphia says it is working on a strike plan and hopes to release it by Thursday. SEPTA has released a guide in the event of a service interruption, for everything you need to know click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO