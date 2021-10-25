ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Footage of Candace Cameron Bure Breaking Children's Hearts During a 1992 Meet and Greet Goes Viral

Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy. This time, the internet is stirring up a drama of decades past. Three of them, in fact. Video clips from a news report about a March of 1992 meet and greet at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, that ended in disappointment for countless Full House fans are going viral on TikTok thanks to one journalist.
WWD

Six New Movies Available to Stream in January 2023

With the New Year quickly approaching, January will offer a new collection of movies to watch on the top streaming platforms. Some of the films center around family, marriage, technology and nostalgia. One of the highly anticipated projects is Netflix’s “You People,” which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Nia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy