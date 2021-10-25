Read full article on original website
Footage of Candace Cameron Bure Breaking Children's Hearts During a 1992 Meet and Greet Goes Viral
Another week, another Candace Cameron Bure controversy. This time, the internet is stirring up a drama of decades past. Three of them, in fact. Video clips from a news report about a March of 1992 meet and greet at the Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, that ended in disappointment for countless Full House fans are going viral on TikTok thanks to one journalist.
