The insurance industry has been a key part of the ESG movement and will be a focus of ESG regulation going forward. As each year passes more investors, consumers and other stakeholders ‎push for sustainable, moral and ethical business and consumption practices. These concerns have led to the adoption of programs to manage and disclose the performance of companies according to environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG). Governments in Europe have mandated ESG disclosures. Some states have already developed regulations and various federal agencies are evaluating potential risk assessment disclosure requirements for some or all of the ESG factors. The insurance industry has been a key part of the ESG movement and will be a focus of ESG regulation going forward.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO