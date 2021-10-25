New York Jets' rebuilding season has devolved due to a perfect storm

Good morning Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. NFL Sunday lands on Halloween this year, and I can’t think of anything scarier than seeing the Jets play a Bengals team that’s rolling. With so many players on the Jets hurt, and a lack of answers from Jets’ brass, I’m expecting another blowout loss for Green and White. But perhaps the ghouls of the holiday have the Jets in favor. There’s nothing that would create more chaos than this team beating said Bengals with Mike White at quarterback, and a bunch of patchwork parts elsewhere on the team. The next few weeks will really tell the tale of head coach Robert Saleh and his staff. If they can’t answer the call, we may have a grim answer of our own. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO