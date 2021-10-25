CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Jets' rebuilding season has devolved due to a perfect storm

By Rich Cimini
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When Robert Saleh was introduced as head coach, he promised to win "championships" for the New York Jets. He was purposely plural, a hint of arrogance that was embraced by a fan base that had endured two years of Adam Gase (9-23). Now that Saleh has...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets: Grading the pre-bye slate by unit

It’s easy to complain about a 1-4 record, but did the New York Jets actually exceed expectations in the early going?. ReceivingCorey Davis20 receptions, 302 yards, 3 TD. KickingMatt Ammendola6-of-7 FG (long: 49) PuntingThomas Morestead47.5 average (17 attempts) ReturningBraxton Berrios23.3 kick ret., 13.3 punt ret. Offense: D– The Jets spent...
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets can address TE void at trading deadline

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Holiday shopping: Sunday is National Tight Ends Day on the NFL calendar. Yes, it's kind of a thing. As usual, the Jets have no reason to celebrate it. Continuing one of the Jetsiest traditions, the front...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 10/29/21

Good morning Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. NFL Sunday lands on Halloween this year, and I can’t think of anything scarier than seeing the Jets play a Bengals team that’s rolling. With so many players on the Jets hurt, and a lack of answers from Jets’ brass, I’m expecting another blowout loss for Green and White. But perhaps the ghouls of the holiday have the Jets in favor. There’s nothing that would create more chaos than this team beating said Bengals with Mike White at quarterback, and a bunch of patchwork parts elsewhere on the team. The next few weeks will really tell the tale of head coach Robert Saleh and his staff. If they can’t answer the call, we may have a grim answer of our own. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

New York Jets WR Corey Davis “trending” toward not playing on Sunday

Davis is a surprise entry to the New York Jets’ ever-expanding injury report and likely won’t play on Sunday against Cincinnati. A gargantuan task for the New York Jets has somehow become even more of a chore. Top receiver Corey Davis is set to miss this weekend’s contest against the...
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has sprained PCL, to miss 2-4 weeks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a sprained PCL in his right knee, coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. An MRI on Monday morning confirmed what the Jets suspected after their 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots -- a Grade 2 sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament.
NFL
ESPN

Jets quarterback controversy? Mike White sends a message to Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- With a big smile, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh declared Mike White will start Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Easiest quarterback decision ever. The next one will be more complicated, even though it doesn't have to be. The unheralded White, on the roster bubble...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

Saints coach Sean Payton reveals awful injury update on Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints may have survived the fiery comeback attempt of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it came with a huge cost: star QB Jameis Winston. Winston suffered a scary leg injury during the first quarter of the Week 8 contest after a tackle from Devin White. As seen in the video replays of the play, the Saints QB awkwardly twisted his leg as he fell down. He had to be carted off the field and did not return, with Trevor Siemian replacing him.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s OJ Simpson News

O.J. Simpson is in attendance at an NFL game on Sunday afternoon. The former NFL running back, who is most known for being tried for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, played in the league from 1969-82. Simpson played for the Buffalo Bills...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Falcons#American Football#The New England Patriots#Gps#Afc#The Detroit Lions
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Suffer Crushing Injury Blow Against The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are going to have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers without the services of right tackle Jack Conklin for the rest of the afternoon. Conklin, who missed the Browns’ last two games with a knee injury, exited today’s game in the first half after hurting his elbow. He was carted off the field.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy