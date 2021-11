The Swillhouse group have proven time and again as a force to be reckoned with on the Sydney hospitality scene. All-round good times have been had for years at their venues, from rock and roll karaoke at Frankie's Pizza to one too many whisky-apple juices at Shady Pines to upscale and innovative French eats at Hubert. The team are at it again with their newest venture at heritage-listed Phillip's Foote in the Rocks. European wines, alfresco dining, live music and an impeccable tap beer selection will be a stop-gap for the next three months before a massive refurbishment will herald the arrival of Le Foote.

