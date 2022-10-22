WinkBeds mattress sales: Get $300 off an award-winning bed-topper

On this page, you'll find details of all the latest WinkBeds mattress sales – including the one the company is offering right now. Yes, if you head over to the WinkBeds website, you can currently buy any foam or latest mattress for $300 less than the usual price . To give you an idea of how much you could save, the brand's cheapest mattress, the original WinkBed, has been slashed from $1,149 to $849. Elsewhere, premium memory foam mattress the WinkBed GravityLux has been reduced from $1,199 to $899, while the natural latex EcoCloud Hybrid has been cut from $1,399 to $1,099.

To find out more about these great deals, scroll down the page. We'll also tell you what you can expect from WinkBeds when the Black Friday mattress sales come around in November. The company usually takes part in the retail event, so we have high hopes that it will again this year.

Like all of the best mattress brands, WinkBeds offers generous trial and warranty periods with its bed-toppers – you'll get 120 nights to try out your new product, along with a lifetime warranty to protect against damage, etc.

The WinkBed Mattress: from $1,149 $849 at WinkBeds

Save $300 - The WinkBed Mattress is handcrafted in the US and comes in a range of different firmnesses, making it suitable for every sleeping position and body weight. It's designed to ease pressure on your hips, back and shoulders, and with a $300 discount, a queen size now costs $1,499 (was $1,799). View Deal

WinkBed GravityLux Mattress: from $1,199 $899 at WinkBed

Save $300 - The GravityLux stands out for its patented AirCell memory foam, which has shock-absorbing air capsules to relieve pressure, limit motion transfer, and disperse heat. No matter your sleep style, you should find the WinkBed GravityLux to be the ideal blend of comfort and support – especially since you can select the firmness you want. Take home a queen-size mattress for $1,499 (was $1,799). View Deal

WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid: from $1,399 $1,099 at WinkBeds

Save $300 - If you want a comfy natural mattress made with sustainable, organic materials and for a lower price tag, then choose the EcoCloud Hybrid. It's designed to best support combi sleepers who switch between positions, plus those who overheat during sleep. A queen size now costs $1,699 (was $1,999), which is reasonable for a bed of such quality. View Deal

WinkBeds Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress sales 2022: what we expect

When the Black Friday mattress deals arrive in mid-late November, there are normally be plenty of great offers to pick from on mattresses and accessories. 2021's WinkBeds Black Friday sale offered the same $300 discount off all its mattresses. That wasn't as good as the 2020 pricing, where shoppers could get a $325 discount.

We've seen this offer matched since. In fact, through fall 2022 there was that same $300 discount, which takes the cost of a queen sized WinkBed down to $1,499. We have our fingers crossed for this pricing to drop lower come the end of November, but it's by no means a sure thing.

Most bed brands roll their Black Friday offer over and turn it into a Cyber Monday mattress deal , and WinkBed is no exception. That gives you a last chance to save on a range of luxury bedding, including the brand's best pillows for sleeping, plus a cooling, high quality mattress protector for fresher sleep.

Which WinkBeds mattress should I choose?

No matter your sleep style, WinkBeds’ three mattresses – The WinkBed, the GravityLux or the EcoCloud – will give you a taste of hotel luxury at home. Each mattress in a box is available in sizes twin through to Cal king, and there are different firmness levels too.

If you’re after luxury-hotel levels of comfort, the bestselling WinkBed hybrid – with individually wrapped coils and a Euro-pillow top with gel-infused foam – offers exceptional cushioning and support, and is also ideal if you sleep hot and need a breathable surface.

All body weights are catered for as the mattress is available in Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer, and Plus levels of firmness depending on your body weight and shape. With a $300 discount in the current sale, prices for The WinkBed now start from just $849. A close rival to this is Saatva's luxury innerspring hybrid, priced from $912 and available in four three firmness levels. Read our Saatva Classic mattress review to learn why we rate it highly.

If you’re after deep and restful sleep, the WinkBeds GravityLux, which now starts from $899 in the sale, features patented AirCell memory foam to offer extra support along your body's main pressure points. There are three levels of firmnesses – Soft, Medium, and Firm – on offer, to keep your spine straight and supported. If you’re after even more great choices from other top brands, then check out our best memory foam mattress guide.

The WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid, now priced from $1,699, is ideal for eco-conscious shoppers, side sleepers and anyone suffering from allergies. It's made with 100% natural latex and organic wool and cotton, making it ideal if you want to sleep on a non-toxic mattress.

The WinkBed mattress : Should you buy this top-rated hybrid?

Saatva vs WinkBeds : their top two latex mattress compared

(Image credit: WinkBed)

1. The WinkBed mattress deals

Get the five-star treatment every night with this hotel-luxury hybrid

Sizes: 6 (twin to Cal king) | Depth: 13.5 | Turn: Yes | Filling: Foam and springs | Comfort: Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm, Plus | Trial: 120 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime Warranty | RRP: $1,149 – $2,199

Disperses heat to keep you cool Extra-edge tech prevents sagging Good motion isolation Short trial period

Designed for “the finest luxury hotels on Earth,” The WinkBed is packed with innovative technology aimed at providing pure comfort. The pressure-relieving, quilted Euro-Pillow top delivers superior cushioning to soothe aching muscles, while individually wrapped pocketed coils, divided into multiple support zones, cradle every part of your body.

Meanwhile, the mattress's Extra-Edge system helps minimise sagging. With triple-layer Heat Disperse and SleepCalm motion-isolation technologies also built in, it’s easy to see why this is WinkBeds' best-selling mattress.

With a discount of $300 up for grabs, prices for The WinkBed now start from $849 for a Softer, Luxury Firm or Firmer twin (was from $1,149) or from $1,049 (was from $1,349) for a Cal king.

The WinkBed Mattress is a good choice if you want a luxury bed for less, and is a similar pick to the legendary Classic by Saatva (read our Saatva Classic Mattress review for more on this one or use our guide to the best Saatva mattress sales for the latest discounts.)

(Image credit: WinkBed)

2. WinkBeds GravityLux mattress deals

The best WinkBed mattress for aches and pains

Sizes: 6 – Twin to Cal king | Depth: 11 inches | Turn: Yes | Filling: Foam | Comfort: Soft, Medium, Firm | Trial: 120 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime Warranty | MSRP: $1,199 – $1,999

Body hugging foam feel Relieves pressure on the back Zero heat retention for cooler sleep Edge support could be better

The GravityLux’s layers of next-gen foam include the firm's patented AirCell memory foam, which dynamically relieves pressure with billions of microscopic shock-absorbing cushions. AirCell also retains zero heat, meaning you'll stay at the optimum temperature all night long. For further picks, see our best cooling mattress guide.



Discount prices in the current WinkBeds sale brings the prices for the GravityLux mattress down to $899 (was $1,199) for a twin to $1,699 for a Cal king (was $1,999). WinkBeds regularly offers discounts on its mattresses, so if you miss out on this particular sale, keep an eye out on what the brand has to offer for Labor Day in a few weeks.

(Image credit: WinkBed)

3. WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid mattress deals

A luxury eco-friendly mattress for natural, healthy sleep

Sizes: 6 – Twin to California king | Depth: 12.5 inches | Turn: Yes | Filling: Latex and springs | Comfort: Medium/Firm | Trial: 120 nights | Guarantee: Lifetime Warranty | MSRP: $1,399 – $2,399

100% sustainably sourced materials Organic wool neutralizes body heat Only one firmness available

The WinkBeds EcoCloud Hybrid features a supremely comfortable Talalay latex layer (sustainably tapped from tropical rubber trees) to provide a ‘weightless’ feeling as you sleep. This is complemented by zoned innersprings to ensure your back and joints are supported in perfect balance. The EcoCloud Hybrid is designed to keep you cool, too, meaning you'll wake up feeling perfectly rested and recharged.

With $300 off the EcoCloud Hybrid range, prices start at $1,099 for a twin (was $1,399), going up to $2,099 for a Cal king ( was $2,399). Available as a medium firmness, the EcoCloud Hybrid is perfect for side sleepers – take advantage of the 120-night sleep trial to see if it’s a good fit for you.

If you want an organic mattress for less, take a look at our guide to the best Avocado mattress sales , which normally offer between $100 and $150 off organic latex models.

Do I need a WinkBeds discount code?

While there are WinkBeds discount codes published on the site, curiously you don't need to physically add one in at checkout because the site does it automatically. The current promo code SLEEP300 will appear at checkout when you add a WinkBed to your shopping cart.

The new WinkBeds mattress sale is similar to the discounts we saw during Memorial Day of this year with $300 off any mattress, and we're expecting this offer to show up again during this year's Black Friday mattress deals – along with the $399-worth of free gifts we saw a few months ago. However, if you need a WinkBeds mattress straight away, then now is a great time to bag a money-off discount.

In terms of the best cheap mattress sales and deals , this is one the more generous offers around right now. However, if you want an affordable mattress with free gifts, we recommend you browse Nectar mattress sales or its sister brand DreamCloud – the best DreamCloud mattress sales right now include $200 off plus up to $599 in premium bedding free.

Read more: