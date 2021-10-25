CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sudan’s doctors committee: two shot dead in protests at military takeover

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

(Reuters) – The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said two people...

wixx.com

Metro International

Doctors, oil workers to join disobedience movement against Sudan military takeover

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -State oil company workers and doctors in Sudan said on Wednesday they were joining protests against the military coup that has derailed the country’s planned transition to democracy. Thousands of people have taken to the streets since Monday’s takeover led by armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,...
PROTESTS
U.S. Department of State

Troika Statement on Military Takeover in Sudan

The text of the following statement was released by the Troika: Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The Troika is deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan and condemns the suspension of the institutions of state, the declaration of state of emergency, and the military forces detaining Prime Minister Hamdok as well as other members of the civilian leadership. We call on the security forces to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained. The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.
MILITARY
Washington Post

Sudan’s prime minister returns home after detention in military takeover

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife have returned home after the military detained them and dissolved the government, upending the country’s transition to civilian rule. Western governments have called for the release of dozens more Sudanese officials and attempted to raise pressure on Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Blinken says U.S. condemns Sudan's military takeover

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi on Thursday, condemned Sudan's military takeover and the arrest of the country's civilian leaders. He said on Twitter that they also discussed how the United States can best support...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Sudan’s military has seized control. Will pro-democracy protests continue?

Just days ago, tens of thousands of Sudanese joined protests in memory of the October 1964 Revolution, a peaceful uprising that brought down a military regime and installed a democratic government. On Monday, many Sudanese were back out on the streets, this time in a desperate bid to keep democracy alive.
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

‘Two killed’ by security forces during protests against Sudan military coup

The shootings came despite repeated appeals by the West to Sudan’s new military rulers to show restraint. Sudanese security forces shot dead two people during mass protests against the country’s recent military coup, a doctors’ union said. The shootings came despite repeated appeals by the West to Sudan’s new military...
PROTESTS
Idaho8.com

Massive crowds demonstrate against military takeover in Sudan

Hundreds of thousands of people are demonstrating across Sudan in protest of Monday’s military’s takeover, marking the largest protest against the coup yet. The streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, were packed with protesters on Saturday morning, with demonstrators chanting anti-military slogans and waving anti-coup banners. “No for military rule,...
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Q&A: Sudan's Ambassador to US Rejects Military Takeover

WASHINGTON - Despite the military takeover in Sudan on Monday, Nureldin Satti, Sudan's ambassador to the United States, remains in his post and vows to continue working with U.S. officials. In an interview with VOA's Nabeel Biajo, Satti said that he rejects the military moves and is coordinating with Sudanese diplomats around the world to mount pressure on Sudan's military leaders to restore the civilian-led government.
MILITARY
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
U.S. POLITICS

