These past few weeks have been fantastic for gamers thanks to major new releases like Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, and Back 4 Blood. Even more importantly, though, we finally got to experience Amazon’s New World in all its glory. While not without its flaws, the game is hands down one of the best-looking MMORPGs we’ve seen so far. The gameplay isn’t too shabby either, though it can feel a bit grindy at times. Luckily, you can avoid a lot of the grind if you know what you’re doing. And that’s precisely where this New World leveling guide comes in.

