As the volleyball season comes to an end in less than a week, the team is more determined than ever to finish the season strongly. Sitting at a 10-12 overall record and 3-6 within the Centennial Conference, the Mules are hoping to end on a winning streak and finalize their turbulent season. With just two more games left, against Franklin & Marshall and Lebanon Valley, the team has two more chances to compete and play together before the season is finished. Throughout the season, the team has been motivated and concentrated on being the best version of themselves on the court, whether in practices or games.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO