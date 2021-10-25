CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens' weaknesses exposed in blowout loss to talented Bengals

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale was critical of the Cincinnati Bengals after they kicked a late field goal to ruin the Ravens’ shutout in a 27-3 victory. On Sunday, the Ravens’ coaching staff was saluting the Bengals after a 24-point win that put Cincinnati (5-2) in...

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
Ravens snap-count analysis: Coaches stick with familiar defensive rotation in blowout loss to Bengals

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Cincinnati Bengals 10/24/21. Observations: The Ravens, playing from behind for much of the afternoon, leaned away from their power game, with Ricard playing 59% of offensive snaps compared to 80% the week before and Tomlinson playing 15% compared to 33% against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bateman continued as the No. 2 wide receiver option behind Brown. The rookie has produced, so it will be interesting to see which receivers lose snaps when Sammy Watkins returns from his hamstring injury. The Ravens have not made much use of Boykin on offense since he returned from injured reserve. The Ravens turned to Phillips when Mekari departed with an ankle injury, leaving Sharpe, a practice-squad call-up, as their swing tackle. With Latavius Murray out, the Ravens turned to Freeman as the first option in their running-back rotation, but he, Bell and Williams combined for just 29 yards on 11 carries.
What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

(on the game getting away from them) "We got off to a really slow start against that team. I felt like we hung tough in that first half. We kind of switched the momentum a little bit towards the end of the first half. We weren't able to be consistent enough in all three phases today. They were able to take momentum of the game and run with it. Defensively, [the Ravens] played outstanding. [Ravens defensive coordinator Don] 'Wink' [Martindale] had a really good gameplan, and you have to give credit to their coaches. It felt like in special teams, they won the field position battle. I felt on offense they did enough when they needed to. We just weren't able to get control of the game, and you've got to give credit to Baltimore, because they definitely earned the win."
AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals director of pro scouting Steven Radicevic believes CB Tre Flowers adds versatility to the secondary. “We liked him as a safety when he was coming out,” said Radicevic, via Bengals.com. “He can probably play multiple roles on defense. He’s a tall, long corner that has played in a lot of big games and won a lot of big games in Seattle. Given the situation we’re in with Trae getting hurt, we obviously think it’s a move that helps us.”
Bengals vs. Ravens breakdown with Ravens Wire ahead of Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals again tackle an AFC North opponent, this time in a Week 7 bout with the Baltimore Ravens. Those Ravens are one of the league’s most interesting teams at 5-1 despite a wealth of injury woes, mostly due to the elite play of quarterback Lamar Jackson. To get...
Five Takeaways From The Ravens’ 41-17 Loss To The Bengals

BALTIMORE — Throughout the first six games of the season, the Ravens had fashioned a couple of remarkable comebacks and escapes en route to a 5-1 record, tied for the best start franchise history. But in their first AFC North matchup of the season, the Ravens’ flaws were badly exposed...
Bengals beat the Ravens 41-17

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory. Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter. The Bengals drew even with the Ravens atop the division.
