Social Media Threat Prompts Extra Officers At Cosumnes Oaks High School

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An extra law enforcement presence will be at Cosumnes Oaks High School on Monday after a threat was posted online.

School Principal Johnny Jauregui notified parents that, on Sunday, officials learned about a threat posted on social media that was apparently directed at Cosumnes Oaks High.

Exactly what was stated in the threat has not been detailed, but school officials say they notified law enforcement and have been trying to find the source.

Authorities believe the threat isn’t credible, but law enforcement officers will be out at Cosumnes Oaks High as well as Pinkerton Middle School out of an abundance of caution.

“Please be assured that we take these threats very seriously and do not consider these actions to be pranks. Posting such threats is a felony offense and they are disruptive to our school and community. These types of threats can result in an arrest and further disciplinary action,” Jauregui wrote.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the seriousness of such behaviors.